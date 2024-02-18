The 6-0 seven-foot giant heavyweight who bailed on boxing

The heavyweight division is full of enigmas throughout history. One seven-foot version has stood out over the last decade.

Enter Taishan Dong. Signed to Golden Boy Promotions for six untouchable bouts between July 2014 and December 2015, the now 36-year-old giant – who stands seven feet – was touted as a significant prospect.

However, after a win over Daniel Arambula made his record look a respectable 6-0, ‘The Great Wall of China’ disappeared. So far, he has resisted any attempts to climb back into a boxing ring.

Lawyer George Gallegos told World Boxing News what he knew about the situation at the time of his disappearance. The pair had gone through a tough time as Dong was under contract at the time of his decision to walk away.

What happened to heavyweight giant Taishan Dong?

“Well, the status of Taishan is unclear,” Gallegos exclusively told World Boxing News. “We resolved our arbitration. I am no longer his manager, but he does not respond to Golden Boy and has told them that a doctor hasn’t released him to fight. Saying this, he has not provided the doctor’s note to them.

“It is possible that a doctor advised Taishan Dong not to fight, but he has not provided any doctor’s note to Golden Boy Promotions to confirm this. I don’t think he wants to fight. After our split, he trained at Wild Card, and I heard he had some rough sparring. I think that made him rethink this path.

“He is still in the US. Who knows, maybe he will come back soon.”

That never happened, and only one photo of Dong with trainer Freddie Roach exists despite others with Miguel Cotto and Wild Card stars at the gym.

Gallegos quickly moved on by stating: “I managed another heavyweight for a while. Then Golden Boy hired me to work as their attorney, so I am now focused on that.

“It’s great because instead of spending money investing, I’m making money in the greatest sport and enjoying every minute of it.”

Pressure

Dong left the sport while still under contract to Oscar De La Hoya, who didn’t make a fuss when his star heavyweight departed the scene. WBN believes the fact that he was built up as a one-punch KO juggernaut and failed to deliver on that promise had much to do with his exit.

WBN covered his run considerably – like the dearly departed Kimbo Slice when he had a run at top-division glory. The sport loves anomalies, and Taishan Dong was one of those.

