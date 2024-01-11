Ohara Davies stuns with excuse, calls out stars after first-round KO

Ohara Davies caused a stir this week as the British fighter tried to come to terms with a devasting first-round knockout on his United States debut.

Davies, who has a history of courting controversy, attempted to blame the casino he stayed in for a lack of sleep. “Two Tanks” says too much oxygen was being pumped into his hotel, hindering a good night’s sleep.

He said: “This isn’t a conspiracy. This is actual facts,” as many who watched the clip tried to fathom what they’d witnessed.

The theory gives air to the notion that casinos pump in ‘extra oxygen’ to keep players awake and gambling longer. However, this claim has never been ratified.

Add to that that his conqueror, new WBA interim champion Ismael Barros – had stayed at the same hotel, and Davies is not adhering himself to the stateside boxing fraternity.

Undeterred, Davies is already contemplating his next fight and thinks he should be rewarded for the knockout rather than punished. The usual route for someone blasted out in the opening session of a US showcase would be to go back to his homeland and rebuild.

But not Davies. He wants to face a former world champion with more credentials than Barroso.

Ohara Davies wants big names after knockout

“I’ve told Lee[Eaton, promoter] that I’m not interested in rebuilding fights. If I can’t compete with the best, then I’m washed up,” said Davies.

“I will sit down and watch [Adam Azim] or Dalton Smith take the throne – next fight. I want Ramirez, Regis, somebody on this level. I’m ready in early May,” he added.

Regarding Barroso sharing the same conditions as Davies, the Londoner responded to Prograis stating precisely that.

“We’re not sure who slept in that hotel,” he told the former WBC champion. “Watch the whole video where I explain.

“It was a good effort a few weeks ago where Devin Haney slept bombs on your face for twelve rounds.”

Context

He concluded by asking fans to take the context of what he claimed.

“It’s a twenty-minute video on my YouTube [channel]. Don’t watch a two-minute video and take what I’ve said out of context.”

The hotel claims aside. It’s hard to distinguish whether the delusion of calling out Ramirez and Prograis after a first-round KO can be topped by the excuse.

Davies has always been a confident talker to the point where it’s gotten him in trouble in the past. When it was time to be humble this time, it seemed to be a bridge too far for Ohara Davies once again.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

