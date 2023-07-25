De La Hoya signs WBA mandatory who burned Mayweather bridge

British fighter Ohara Davies has a new United States promotional home despite being warned about burning bridges by Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe.

In a surprising turn of events, Oscar De La Hoya announced the sign of Rolando Romero’s mandatory challenger on Monday.

De La Hoya snapped up the Londoner a few weeks after Davies went public, wanting to get a fight with Romero over the line.

Davies got embroiled in an exchange with Ellerbe, the head of Floyd Mayweather’s outfit, regarding his intention to take Romero’s title.

Mayweather Promotions bridge

“Yo, Leonard Ellerbe! Romero has nowhere to hide. B******, we are going to do this,” said Davies.

Ellerbe responded: “Yo Ohara Davies! – I just saw this. I don’t know what you’re on, but you got me f***ed up.

“My man, I don’t know you. I’ve never disrespected you. This is not it, I promise you. I’m not one of your peers. You clearly don’t understand how this works.

“Always remember, don’t burn bridges.”

Undeterred, Davis fired back and told Ellerbe to light it up. The brash number one contender has never been one for holding back on his thoughts,

“We are not peers nor teammates. Your fighter has my world title. I’m waiting for you to bring it to me,” Davies warned. “I am not here to make friends, just enemies. Burn the bridge. Tick tock.”

Just a short time later, Davies is a Golden Boy fighter. He will be under the guidance of De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins when he battles Romero for the title.

Oscar De La Hoya

On signing Davies, De La Hoya was adamant he had another world champion in the making.

“We are in the business of making world champions. We will make Ohara Davies one of them under our promotional family,” he promised.

“He has the grit, determination, and bad blood against Romero to fuel him as he campaigns for the WBA World Title very soon. Keep an eye out for him!”

GBP stated: “Golden Boy Promotions announced today the signing of number one WBA ranked British professional boxer Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies [25-2, 18 KOs].

“Representing London, Davies is the mandatory WBA Super Lightweight challenger to Rolando “Rolly” Romero,” they added.

On signing with a considerable entity stateside, Davies said: “Golden Boy is up there with the biggest promotional companies in the world of boxing.

“I’m over the moon to sign a promotional deal with them. Also, working with Oscar De la Hoya, one of my childhood boxing heroes, is great.

“To be able to link up and win my first world title under him as my promoter is amazing. I will be looking to make a statement and knock Rolly Romero out.

“From then on, I’ll look for the biggest names possible. Being signed with Oscar De La Hoya, I believe they will deliver on that.”

