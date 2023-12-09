Haney vs Prograis PPV Price, weights, fight order, TV, ring walks

World Boxing News provides all the information needed for Saturday night’s Haney vs Prograis PPV live on DAZN.

The blockbuster clash between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis occurs in San Francisco for the WBC World Super-Lightweight title.

Prograis defends the belt at Chase Center, with the first bell set to sound on the opening bout at 3 pm.

The first transmission will go live on Before The Bell on the Matchroom YouTube channel and DAZN.

Haney vs Prograis PPV weights and running order

6 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest

SHAMAR CANAL (132lbs) vs. JOSE ANTONIO MESA (131.8lbs)

Albany, New York Durango, Mexico

8 x 2 mins Super-Featherweight contest

BEATRIZ FERREIRA (130lbs) vs. DESTINY JONES (129.8lbs)

Sao Paulo, Brazil Austin, Texas

8 x 3 mins Middleweight contest

AMARI JONES (159.2lbs) vs. QUILISTO MADERA (160lbs)

Oakland, California Stockton, California

LIVE ON DAZN PPV (USA) AND DAZN (R.O.W) FROM 5PM

10 x 2 mins IBF World Bantamweight title

EBANIE BRIDGES (117.8lbs) vs. MIYO YOSHIDA (117.6lbs)

New South Wales, Australia Kagoshima, Japan

10 x 3 mins IBF International and vacant WBA Continental Latin-American Lightweight titles

ANDY CRUZ (134.4lbs) vs. JOVANNI STRAFFON (134lbs)

Matanzas, Cuba Mexico City, Mexico

10 x 3 mins WBO Intercontinental Super-Lightweight title

LIAM PARO (140lbs) vs. MONTANA LOVE (140lbs)

Brisbane, Australia Cleveland, Ohio

12 x 3 mins WBC World Super-Lightweight title

REGIS PROGRAIS (139lbs) vs. DEVIN HANEY (140lbs)

Houston, Texas; San Francisco, California

Haney vs Prograis PPV price and ring walks

This Saturday, the Haney vs. Prograis event can be purchased at $74.99 for non-DAZN PPV subscribers and $59.99 for current subscribers.

Main event ring walks will begin at 10.45 pm ET / 7.45 pm PT / 3.45 am UK [approximate times].

The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe. It will be available to purchase on DAZN PPV for subscribers in the US and Canada only.

Worldwide, Haney vs Prograis t is part of the regular DAZN subscription at no further cost.

Preview

Unbeaten Haney is looking to bridge the five-pound gap between the Lightweight division he left behind holding all the belts and the 140-lb division.

He seeks to rip the WBC belt from ruler Prograis and become a two-weight King in his first pro fight on home turf.

Defending champion Prograis has no intention of surrendering the green and gold, though. The New Orleans man is in no mood to let Haney reach the other side where the unification battles that ‘Rougarou’ craves await.

