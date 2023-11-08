Chris Eubank Sr. backs Harlem Eubank ahead of DAZN fight

Harlem Eubank and Timo Schwarzkopf shared an intense face-off at today’s pre-fight press conference in Brighton, ahead of their clash live on Channel 5 on Friday night.

Eubank and Schwarzkopf headline ‘Bloodline’, the latest big-punching Wasserman Boxing event.

The unbeaten Harlem becomes the first member of the famous Eubank fighting family to headline in their home city, since Chris Eubank Senior defended his world title in the 1990s.

Eubank knows a victory in front of his home fans will catapult his career towards big fights but the experienced Schwarzkopf has flown over from Germany, intent on causing an upset.

Harlem Eubank said: “I feel great, I feel ready to put on a statement performance.

“I am ready to to go out and put on a display we’ve been preparing for. This is the homecoming I have wanted for a long time and one I have worked hard for.

“I am going to bring it back home for my people.”

Timo Schwarzkopf said: “He’s a good fighter, but we will see if he is a real warrior like Chris Eubank Senior was.

“I am a warrior like Senior but is the younger Eubank as strong? I will test him to the head and test him to the body.”

Nisse Sauerland said: “This is Harlem’s coming out party on a massive night.

“Brighton hasn’t had a boxing event like this in a long time. Tickets have sold unbelievably well and we are expecting a great night.”

Chris Eubank Senior said: “I am excited and I am fascinated by Harlem’s boxing ability. I am switched on when I see someone with his ability and his ability is phenomenal.

“Harlem is a beautiful, sweet boxer but if he is back into a corner, you are in trouble.”