‘Sexy’ Deontay Wilder puts huge doubt on Anthony Joshua fight

Deontay Wilder doubts a fight with heavyweight Anthony Joshua will happen despite the pair sharing a bill on December 23.

Eyebrows were raised when Wilder and Joshua agreed to appear on ‘Day of Reckoning‘ in Saudi Arabia but not face each other.

Wilder’s latest comments seem to bolster those detracting views that the battle is not guaranteed to occur, even if they both win.

Deontay Wilder doubts Anthony Joshua fight

“He doesn’t want that fight because he’s not confident in his product,” Wilder told Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast.

“Joshua is the only money-making fighter Matchroom has. They don’t want to see their business fall to the likes of me, someone who can end someone’s career.

“I’ve said it many times before, and I’ll say it again – it’s a difference between champions being born and being made.

“Joshua was made. Do you understand me? He was a made fighter. They bought things [his belts], they [organizations] gave him things.”

He added that if Joshua fails to materialize, he’ll go after the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

“If you’ve got all the belts, you’re going to have to fight me… That’s still my goal. I want to wipe out the entire division.”

Asked by Custer how long he has left, having recently enjoyed another trip around the sun, Wilder replied: “I’m young, I’m young, I just turned 38.

‘Still sexy’

“We gotta understand that I started very late. I started at 21. I haven’t had much damage on me. I’m still sexy. I still talk very well, and I handle business very well.

“I’m still energetic. I think I’m a seasoned fighter right now.

“I used to think about all these other fighters, started when they were young, very young, and get to the point [where they burn out]. But I look at some of my Olympic brothers, like, damn, they burnt out because they’ve been doing it for so long.

“You can’t get burnt out. But I’m not burned out because of how I started and where I am now.

“I’m seasoned right now. A lot of people will see it come December 23, what I mean by that.”

Wilder faces Joseph Parker and is a massive favorite to win via another devastating knockout. In contrast, bookmakers closely fancy Joshua to beat Otto Wallin on points.

It won’t be easy, though, judging by AJ’s recent form. Only time will tell if Wilder vs Joshua gets over the line in 2024.

