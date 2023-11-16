Deontay Wilder mistakenly posts Day of Reckoning TV details

Deontay Wilder posted the United States TV details for his forthcoming December 23 Day of Reckoning before editing a short time later.

According to “The Bronze Bomber,” his double feature with UK rival Anthony Joshua will be available on DAZN PPV on home soil.

The information was not revealed by any promoter attending Wednesday’s live press conference in London. Wilder quickly removed the DAZN mention.

Deontay Wilder and Joshua – Day of Reckoning TV details

All the signs point to former BT Sport entity TNT Sports [in the UK] and DAZN [worldwide] joining forces to co-broadcast the event.

It will be a seismic shift by Wilder. He was part of Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions movement on Showtime for many years.

His last fight with Robert Helenius was televised on the network. Showtime leaves boxing next month.

The headline match-ups for Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia see Wilder and Joshua in separate bouts. If successful, it’s expected that they will fight in 2024.

Wilder battles former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. Meanwhile, Joshua will be pitted against Otto Wallin, who took Tyson Fury the distance.

In the latest news from the undercard, IBF No.1 contender and interim IBF heavyweight champion Filip Hrgovic fights Mark De Mori. WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitrii Bivol will make an eleventh defense against Lyndon Arthur.

IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will make a second defense of his belt against Ellis Zorro.

Back with the heavyweights, the fearsome Arslanbek Makhmudov will face the European champion Agit Kabayel.

Recent world title challenger Daniel Dubois will bid to put his name back up in lights. He faces “Big Baby” Jarrell Miller.

Top heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez will close in on a world title shot if he can overcome Junior Fa in Riyadh.

Riyadh Season

Hosting the announcement, Frank Warren said: “This is quite simply an incredible night of boxing we have put together on behalf of Riyadh Season and the GEA.

“I would like to thank His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for making this possible. To pay tribute for providing boxing with such history-making opportunities to showcase the best of the sport to a global audience.

“Never before, I believe, has one card featured such an array and depth of talent. Fans lucky enough to travel to Saudi Arabia will witness all the champions performing. They can also sample the spectacular events that Riyadh Season offers.”

Rival Eddie Hearn, working with Warren in the flesh for the first time, added: “We are delighted to be returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Riyadh Season. This will ultimately be a historic event for our sport.

“I would like to thank His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for providing us with this fantastic opportunity.”

The next part of Riyadh Season will be announced on Thursday as Fury vs Usyk is confirmed.

