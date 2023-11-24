Tyson Fury tipped for Usyk loss – should postpone, says father

Tyson Fury will lose to Oleksandr Usyk unless he changes tactics, according to his father, John Fury.

Fury Sr. commented after witnessing his son struggle against an MMA fighter making his professional debut.

Francis Ngannou dropped Tyson and may have gotten the decision on another night. However, a rematch is the silver lining in an ever-growing cloud around Tyson.

First of all, Fury must follow through on a signed headliner in Saudi Arabia against Usyk. The clash also has a two-way rematch clause.

This means Fury will be out of commission as far as Ngannou for at least a year. Fury is unconcerned about the former UFC champ, though.

The ex-boxer states his son needs to postpone his fight with Usyk to a later date.

Tyson Fury should postpone Usyk fight

“Tyson needs a bit more time to get his conditioning and weight right,’ Fury told Metro and Free Bets UK. “For me, it looked like he had lost 20lbs of muscle last time. Something was wrong.

“For my money, I have seen a bit of decline in his last three fights. It is not a decline in ability but a decline in strength, power, and physical condition.

“I don’t know what they [his team] are doing up there. You have to address it. He didn’t look himself out in Saudi.

“He still won the fight [against Ngannou] because that is what he does best. But the tactics were all wrong for my money, too.

“You don’t try to meet an express train head-on, do you? He would have been better boxing off the back foot, slipping and sliding. Against the old Tyson, Ngannou wouldn’t have landed a glove on him.”

Won’t beat Usyk with style

Fury added whether his son has a chance against Usyk without alterations: “The style I am seeing is no good.

“It won’t be any use boxing Usyk like that, just standing in front of him.

“You must be clever and agile, as much as he [Usyk] is. But unless you are trained to do that, what can you say?

“Usyk is nowhere near as big and powerful as Ngannou, one of the world’s hardest punchers. But he is a skillful heavyweight, and they need to practice for that.

“The style Tyson has right now, he wouldn’t have beaten Wladimir Klitschko with that.

“Usyk is a tricky man, and you have to be on your best to beat him. The style he has got now won’t do the trick.

“He has got it in his head. He can knock everyone spark out. But no fighter in the world can keep taking big shots.

“He can’t keep taking them because all of a sudden, a jab can sit you down. You have to be clever. The way he beats Usyk is more brain than brawn.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.