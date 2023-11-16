Fury vs Usyk: ‘Ring of Fire’ fight set for Saudi Arabia on Feb 17

Fury vs Usyk is finally confirmed. Boxing’s two heavyweight world champions will finally meet to crown the world’s undisputed champion.

WBC and lineal ruler Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury will fight WBO, IBF, and WBA unified champion Oleksandr Usyk in a history-making showdown.

The event occurs on Saturday, February 17, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The winner will become boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion since Britain’s Lennox Lewis claimed that honor 24 years ago. However, all four belts are on the line for the first time in history.

Fury vs Usyk – Ring of Fire

‘Ring of Fire,’ – the biggest fight in world boxing, will take place as part of Riyadh Season. It’s one of the world’s most significant winter entertainment events and will be presented to fans worldwide.

Fury kicked off the Riyadh Season on Saturday, October 28, when he defeated lineal MMA heavyweight world champion Francis Ngannou by a split decision.

Fury and Usyk met at a press conference held in London before the blockbuster’ Ring of Fire’ fight.

They both spoke about the upcoming collision.

“Usyk, you can run, but The Gypsy King is coming to get you. This is my era, and your time is up. Your undefeated record AND your belts, they will be mine!” Fury said.

“Thank you to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for bringing this undisputed title fight to the beautiful Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I had an amazing time here when I fought Ngannou. I am ready to do it again. This time, The Gypsy King will return to England as the undisputed heavyweight king.”

Usyk said: “I have no goal. Only the way. And my way is ‘The Undisputed.’ That is why this was the only fight for me. When that bell rings, I will bring the fire.”

Saudi Arabia

Promoter Bob Arum added: “Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are the best heavyweights of their era. This undisputed battle in the beautiful city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, promises to be a sensational fight and a history-making event.

“Fury is an all-time great heavyweight champion. But you can never count out Usyk. He’s a former Olympic champion who has already conquered two weight divisions.”

“The world has finally got it!” Usyk’s manager Alex Krassyuk said. “Proud of Usyk, respect to Tyson. Let the best man win. We celebrate Usyk’s second undisputed!”

TV details are yet to be confirmed for Fury vs Usyk. It’sTNT Sports will likely show the event on Box Office in the UK. ESPN PPV is the early frontrunner to take the US honor.

Follow experienced boxing news source World Boxing News on Facebook, Insta, and Threads.