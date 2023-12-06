Oscar De La Hoya dismisses Ryan Garcia split threat

Oscar De La Hoya is adamant he’ll promote Ryan Garcia’s fights for the foreseeable future despite a public feud.

The Golden Boy boss had to endure many questions from the media and digs from his own fighter as Garcia eventually defeated Oscar Duarte.

Reflecting on the speculation that Garcia could leave Golden Boy before his next bout, De La Hoya was vigilant about the potential threat of a split.

Oscar De La Hoya on Ryan Garcia

“As his promoter for many years to come, we’ll figure it out and figure out a plan. Then we’ll go back to the drawing board. I’m proud of him,” De La Hoya told Fight Hype.

On what targets are on the table after Garcia called out Rolly Romero, he added: “I don’t know [what’s next]. I haven’t even thought about it. We’ll have to go back to the drawing board.

“We have Ohara Davies, who is right there, number one for the world title [held by Romero]. That fight is going to take place at a later date.

“We had some issues with the visa, but we will ensure we get him back on track. I think Rolly has a lot to offer to the sport of boxing.

“He’s an entertaining character, and he has to go out there and train hard. Hopefully, he will have his head on his shoulders correctly and can go out and entertain the fans.”

Rolly Romero

De La Hoya then ruled out Romero facing Garcia when asked if they could battle.

“I don’t think so. I think there are other guys out there who Ryan fights. At 140it is stacked. I think for Ryan, the sky is the limit.”

Also speaking to Fight Hub, Romero also took Garcia off the table.

“I don’t think he deserves it. He does not deserve to share a ring with me… Honestly, I don’t even want to be at 140 pounds anymore.

“I want to go to 147lbs. There are a lot of big names at 147lbs, which is what I want.

The big talking point of the week was Garica’s mental state. It’s something De La Hoya himself questioned more than once.

In addition, continuing the interview, the former PPV star stated: “As a friend, as a person, as a promoter, sometimes I think that isn’t what is going on.

“Why are we beefing? I don’t understand. Maybe it’s the nerves? But he said it himself the issues he has been having, so I am just concerned.

“So I should just focus on his fight and focus on his training and get the job at hand done.”

