De La Hoya, Garcia relationship crumbles over ‘fake Pacquiao fight’

Oscar De La Hoya attempting to put together Ryan Garcia vs Manny Pacquiao has been branded fake by his own boxer.

De La Hoya continues antagonizing fans and fighters signed to his roster in worrying behavior by any professional boxing promoter.

The former world champion enjoys a burst of joy on social media that far too often gets followed by rants and raves at anyone who questions his methods.

Many times in the past, WBN has reported on comments by De La Hoya that no figurehead or legend in the sport should engage in.

This latest blast, aimed against Ryan Garcia, could prove to be that last straw.

De La Hoya and Garcia spat

De La Hoya reacted badly to an interview by Garcia in which the super lightweight questioned support from De La Hoya and Golden Boy after his loss to Gervonta Davis.

The former eleven-time world champion hit the roof leading to an exchange with Garcia that no promoter and boxer should display in public.

After the spat began, Garcia responded to De La Hoya with his own view.

“Okay, buddy, you got it all figured out. I’m tired of you disrespecting my whole career, and you think non of it matters,” said Garcia.

“You know I’m about to fight this guy, and you go act buddy with him. You don’t care about your fighters. Really tired of this fake act!

“Stop the cap and be real for once, man. Loyalty and common sense are lost in your head.

“Stop treating people that way and think they will just accept it. I can respect you more if you just told me the truth. You’re in it for the cash. No love lost.”

Fake Pacquiao fight

De La Hoya responded: “It’s called promoting. Who do you think sparked the fight week press conference when it was like being at a funeral?

“My job is to promote your job is to fight. No lost love.”

Garcia replied: “Weren’t you just promoting the fake Pacquiao fight that I already told you I’m not accepting?

“You really think I’m going to fall for that bull twice?”

In an attempt to calm the situation, De La Hoya concluded: “I’m not going to argue over social media.

“When you have time to sit down, man to man, we can get you another huge payday.”

Whether that materializes seems to be unlikely. Public arguments of this nature rarely get solved in boxing.

However, De La Hoya mentioned the contract he currently possesses with Garcia, which some could construe as a threat.

If Garcia does attempt to leave Oscar De La Hoya, it could cost him a couple of years of his career, dependant on the length of the contract in place.

