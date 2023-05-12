Rolando Romero to make super lightweight ‘most popping division’

Rolando Romero is ready to progress into the world championship level this weekend with a breakout performance on Showtime.

Following his loss to Gervonta Davis, questions were raised about the superstar capabilities of “Rolly.”

However, at the final press conference for his upcoming crowning night, Romero is sure he can reach the next rung on the ladder.

The hard-hitting contender and opponent Ismael Barroso discussed their showdown for the vacant WBA super lightweight title.

Barroso stepped in on less than a month’s notice after Alberto Puello, who previously held the WBA 140-pound title, had been dropped from the main event because of a failed VADA test.

They meet in the SHOWTIME main event this Saturday, May 13, from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Rolando Romero

“I think Barroso is actually a better fighter than Alberto Puello,” stated Rolly confidently with his trademark sunglasses on his face and ice around his neck.

“Because Ismael Barroso can actually crack. You know it will be difficult whenever you fight with a puncher.”

Romero added on the challenge an aged Barroso brings: “I’m not underestimating him. I know he can hit, and he’s a little tricky.

“He throws a good straight left that comes out of nowhere with which he’s been getting guys. So I’m not underestimating him.”

A win in Las Vegas gives Romero a huge platform to build and exposes him to the United Kingdom market with a mandatory defense against Ohara Davies already set.

Super lightweight ‘will pop’

The American is sure his time has come at the super lightweight limit.

“I’m going to make 140 pounds the most popping division in boxing. I see many pay-per-view events, and I’m involved in all of them,” he predicted.

“The only thing that I learned from the Gervonta Davis fight is that I need to be patient. Patience is everything in life.

“Everyone can expect to see ‘Rolly’ with the world title around his waist Saturday night.”

Addressing criticism of how the WBA handled the situation with the former champion Puello, he added: “Every fighter that boxes dreams of becoming world champion, so it would be a dream come true.

“All belts mean the same to me. My interim belt meant a lot to me too. I’m just blessed to be able to get my hands on another one.

“I do like trash-talking, but this isn’t a trash-talking fight. I have to respect this man [Barroso] next to me.

“Someone didn’t want to follow all the rules, so I must be grateful Barroso is here.

“This is the beginning of the ‘Rolly’ show again. It’s going to be fireworks.

Furthermore, tickets for the live event, which Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions promote, are on sale now and available for purchase through Ticketmaster.com.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.