Claressa Shields threatens ‘two balls’ world champ despite defense

Claressa Shields waded into super lightweight world champion Rolly Romero despite being defended by the WBA titleholder.

Romero reacted to a sparring video of Shields being dropped badly by Latvian Arturs Ahmetovs in 2018. The clip has gone viral since Ahmetovs released the gym footage.

Despite stating he’s happy to be the only fighter to knock Ahmetovs out through seven professional bouts, Shields somehow turned that into a negative.

Rolly said: “I’m happy I KO’d this mf. He shouldn’t be putting his hands on women like that,” said Romero in a comment that in no way was disrespectful to Shields.

However, the self-professed “GWOAT” was irate at Rolly’s kind words and fired back at the Floyd Mayweather fighter.

Claressa Shields threatens Rolly Romero

Shields blasted: “This an insult for real. Rolly may have two balls, but that doesn’t mean he can win a fight against me.

“Man, [Rolly], you ain’t defending me. Your weak a** is going to come to my inbox! Your [not] strong, non-boxing skill-having a**. You wish I were a hater of you.

“I don’t give a damn about you. You are on the GWOAT hit list!”

She added: “You be smooth tho. I’m in the gym about to shed a few more pounds so I can go to Vegas and beat Rollie’s ass. That b**** overstepped His boundaries with me.”

It’s not clear what Rolly actually said to Shields. If he did send a derogatory DM, it wasn’t shared in the public domain.

Romero did apologetically respond to Shields. This wasn’t enough to stop Shields from losing it.

“I took it down,” said Romero about his original post. “But I wish you nothing but the best. I don’t have no problems.”

Shields still fired back in a threatening manner despite Romero doing nothing but defending the undisputed middleweight champion.

After calming down, Shields seemed to be happy she was back in the limelight after boxing buzzed with the footage of her getting planted to the canvas.

Sparring knockdown trends

“I’m trending off a video from five years ago. I’m the GWOAT for sure,” she stated before adding that the knockdown didn’t count.

“Knockdowns don’t matter, and sure in hell, sparring doesn’t. Name another fighter 14-0 with 13 world titles. I’ll wait.

“Haters hate you, but watch everything you do. They even find stuff from five years ago.”

The original excuse Shields used of Ahmetovs removing padding from his gloves seems to have taken a backseat – for now.

However, if Shields wanted to take that accusation further, she could ask the police to investigate what could have been a life-threatening situation – if true.

