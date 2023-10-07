Ticket information for Stevenson vs De Los Santos in Vegas

Skip to content
Shakur Stevenson Emannuel Navarrete

Tickets for the special world title doubleheader headlined by the vacant WBC lightweight world title showdown between Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos — Thursday, Nov. 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas — ARE ON SALE NOW.

In the world championship co-feature, Mexico’s Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete defends his WBO junior lightweight strap against Brazilian two-time world title challenger Robson Conceição.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Sampson Boxing, tickets can be purchased at AXS.com.

This world title twofer — broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT — kicks off the highly anticipated race week in Las Vegas.

Undercard action includes Brian Norman Jr. (24-0, 19 KOs) against Quinton Randall (13-0-1, 3 KOs) in a 10-round battle of unbeaten welterweights, U.S. Olympian Troy Isley (10-0, 4 KOs) versus noted spoiler Vladimir Hernandez (14-5, 6 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight clash, Floyd Diaz (9-0, 3 KOs) fighting Max Ornelas (15-1-1, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at bantamweight, and lightweight sensation Emiliano Fernando Vargas (7-0, 6 KOs) returning in a six-rounder at lightweight against Chilean veteran Cristian Olivares (10-0, 5 KOs).