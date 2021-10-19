Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero set for Dec 5, tickets go on pre-sale

October 19th, 2021

The next stage of the Gervonta Davis story is set as the multi-weight world champion battles Rolando Romero on December 5.

Going down on a Sunday night, Davis vs. Romero will be broadcast live on Showtime Pay Per View.

Davis and Romero continue to hurtle towards a collision course that will see the winner taken on as the main star for Mayweather Promotions.

Information on the fight got drip-fed by Leonard Ellerbe and Mayweather Promotions on social media. The buzz for the event was instant.

Now, with seven weeks to go, the pair will knuckle down to serious training for what will be another defense of the title for Davis.

Making the announcement official, Mayweather Promotions confirmed that tickets are now on presale.

They said: “Five-time world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis, boxing’s hottest attraction, will defend his WBA Lightweight Championship.

“He takes on hard-hitting, unbeaten lightweight contender Rolando. “Rolly” Romero.

“Davis vs. Romero is live on SHOWTIME PPV on Sunday, December 5, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

“The pay-per-view headliner will pit one of boxing’s biggest stars. 26-year-old Davis, against his outspoken lightweight rival Romero, for an explosive championship showdown.

“The event will mark Davis’ return to Southern California. He knocked out Hugo Ruiz in the first round in front of a sold-out crowd in February 2019.

GERVONTA DAVIS vs. ROLLY ROMERO TICKETS

Tickets for the live event, which Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions, and TGB Promotions promote, go on sale this Thursday, October 21, at 10 a.m. PT.

Fans can purchase them at AXS.com.

**Presale tickets are available today, Tuesday, October 19, beginning at 11 a.m. PT.

Presale takes place through Wednesday, October 20, at 10 p.m. PT at AXS.com. Presale code: STAPLES.

Undercard information will follow in due course. It’s a massive show that will be one of the highlights of 2021 as the year winds to a close.

