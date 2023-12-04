Manny Pacquiao ‘spends a lot of money’ – targets full comeback

Manny Pacquiao is ready to dust off his gloves at 45 to claim another massive purse after months of being linked to a boxing return.

The Filipino legend has mentioned many names himself over the past few months. Amir Khan, Floyd Mayweather, and even Gervonta Davis have come from his lips.

However, with only exhibitions confirmed, it was hard to see where Pacquiao could claim significant money. That’s where former promoter Bob Arum comes in.

It seems Pacquiao is willing to work with Arum again after severing their partnership in 2018. The “Pac-Man” subsequently signed a three-fight deal with Premier Boxing Champions and Al Haymon.

Beating Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman to claim a historic welterweight title at 40, Pacquiao bowed out in defeat against Yordenis Ugas in 2021. He was due to fight Errol Spence Jr. in a much more lucrative attraction.

It wasn’t to be, as Ugas pulled off a shock. Pacquiao then walked away from the sport and onto the exhibition circuit. A win over YouTuber DK Yoo followed before Pacquiao agreed to fight Muay Thai stat Buakaw Banchamek in January.

Despite a $25 million agreement and a press conference, Buakaw has fought twice in the last few months, putting the event in doubt.

Manny Pacquiao set for boxing return at 45

Pacquiao has added further to that skepticism by naming everyone but Buakaw as his target. At the very least, that fight will be on hold until Pacquiao assesses his options.

Arum said the top option could be former undisputed super lightweight champion Josh Taylor. The Scot is coming off a loss to Teofimo Lopez, but that didn’t stop Arum from naming “The Tartan Tornado” as a possibility.

“A guy I’d like to get for [Josh] Taylor is Pacquiao,” Arum told Pro Box TV. “I think that’d be a good fight.

“Maybe they could do it at a catchweight or maybe at 147. I think that’s a fight that Pacquiao would be interested in.”

Pacquiao needs the money

Asked whether Pacquiao could be eyeing a return simply as he needs the money, Arum added: “Yes, he loves doing it [spending money].

“He spends an awful lot of money. He spent [a lot of money running] for office President [of the Philippines]. But he wouldn’t take anybody’s contributions, which is the normal thing to do.

“He’s a very wealthy guy, Pacquiao, but Manny wants to continue his career for at least another year or two. [Money is] the reason why they all come back.

“At a catchweight, or maybe even welter, because I think Taylor is having trouble fighting at 140, so we [can] do a catchweight or full 147,” concluded the Hall of Famer.

