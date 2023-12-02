‘Legend’ Katie Taylor has ‘lost at least four times’

Katie Taylor has earned high praise for her victories. However, there has been controversy in many of her close decision wins.

The Irishwoman has faced question marks over her triumphs on no less than four occasions, with some reminding promoter Eddie Hearn that her charge has ‘lost at least four times’ on social media.

The four times Katie Taylor could have lost

Taylor is 23-1 in her pro career. But many forget that she could easily be 20-4. Close decisions have blighted her career at the top, with losses possible on four occasions.

Most of those watching saw a split win over Amanda Serrano the other way. The same can be said about her first clash with Delfine Persoon.

Then, again on Saturday night, some saw another gift decision as Taylor was knocked down in the first round in a rematch with Chantelle Cameron.

She got up, didn’t get the 10-8 reverse, and won by the tightest of margins. Yet another claim to defeat for the former Olympic champion.

Hearn has been vocal in calling Taylor Ireland’s greatest-ever athlete. Those small margins go a long way to showing how close it could have been to going the other way.

Accepting defeat

When speaking about the one loss she had to accept, Hearn’s revelation to The MMA Hour was quite eye-opening.

“She was devastated. When I saw her in the lift, I went in the lift with her and walked with her to the car. She was gobsmacked. Seeing her lose was quite a trippy experience.

“When they announced Chantelle Cameron, everyone said, “Oh my god, Katie Taylor has lost!

“She was quite shocked with it. I asked her how she was feeling. I said, ‘Listen, now is the most exciting chapter of your career,’ she said, ‘It doesn’t feel like it. It feels like a bad dream’.’

Hearn stated on the Conor McGregor controversy: “He’s been a massive supporter of Katie and Irish boxing, so it’s a difficult topic.

“I think his attendance would be different, but he has never planned to attend this one.

He added: “You had to do it, didn’t you? I must tell you this: I’m so bored talking about it. All you ever do is look for a negative.

“Conor McGregor is Conor McGregor. I don’t represent him. I don’t talk about his comments. He has a brand that has backed the sport of boxing.

“It has nothing to do with Katie Taylor, the show, the company. His opinions are his opinions. Tonight, we celebrate one of your greatest-ever athletes. No more questions about Conor McGregor.”

