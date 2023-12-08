Katie Taylor vacant title deadline rejected, counter-offer made

Katie Taylor asked for more time to consider which undisputed title she would give up after an ultimatum from the WBO.

World Boxing Organization chiefs wrote to Taylor’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, days after her controversial revenge win over Chantelle Camero.

They stated she could not hold both the lightweight and super lightweight versions of the WBO belt simultaneously.

Taylor was given ten days to decide which title she would vacate. However, Matchroom Boss Hearn asked for thirty extra days.

World Boxing News can reveal that the WBO rejected this. WBN obtained a copy of the letter sent to Hearn regarding the situation.

In it, the WBO states they reached a compromise of half the time requested.

Katie Taylor title request rejected

The official letter reads: “Dear Mr. Hearn: On December 4, 2023, this Committee confirmed receipt of email correspondence by Mr. Tom Dallas.

The correspondence came on behalf of Matchroom Boxing and Katie Taylor. They requested an additional 30-day extension to decide whether the referenced fighter wishes to keep the WBO Lightweight or Jr. Welterweight Championship.

This is as per the written notice letter issued by the WBO on November 27, 2023.

Considering Matchroom’s petition, this Committee hereby grants Katie Taylor a 15-day extension, effective immediately. Therefore, Team Taylor and Matchroom Boxing must confirm a final decision in writing.

They must reveal their answer to the WBO no later than December 20, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Failure to comply with this order will result in Katie Taylor waiving all rights hereunder and with the Committee proceeding per WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.

Lastly, the WBO World Championship Committee reserves its right to issue all rulings deemed necessary, helpful, and convenient to accomplish the purposes of policies.

Both belts are in jeopardy

Also, the intent of the WBO Rules and Regulations of World Championship Contests, including serving the best interests of boxing and its WBO Lightweight and Jr. Welterweight Divisions, respectively.

Therefore, if the Irishwoman doesn’t decide in twelve days, the WBO has the right to remove both titles from her possession.

As a third fight with Cameron seems the most likely option for Taylor moving forward, it’s more fathomable that she will drop the lightweight version.

However, Amanda Serrano could come to the table for a rematch. If she does, it would be a safer bet to keep the 135-pound title. This is due to the Puerto Rican star campaigning at lower weight classes.

Serrano recently vacated the WBC featherweight title to protest not being allowed to fight three-minute rounds.

