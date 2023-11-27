Katie Taylor ordered to vacate title in days

After being ordered to vacate a title, Katie Taylor only has days to enjoy two-division undisputed status.

The World Boxing Organization wasted no time informing Taylor of an outstanding order.

Before facing Chantelle Cameron in a controversial rematch, the WBO told Taylor she had ten days to choose her future division.

Taylor holds all four belts at 135 and 140 pounds after gaining a widely debated majority win over Cameron in Dublin.

In one week, the Irish star will have to have made a formal decision on which WBO strap to leave behind.

It’s not a foregone conclusion, as a rematch with Amanda Serrano is in the offing. Serrano competes mainly in the lower weight categories and may want the second fight at 135 rather than 140.

All will become apparent soon after the WBO emailed a letter to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Katie Taylor ordered to vacate the WBO title

World Boxing News obtained a copy of the email. It reads: “Dear Mr. Hearn:

“On November 25, 2023, the above-referenced fighter made history by becoming a 2-division Undisputed “World Champion after successfully defeating Chantelle Cameron via majority decision.

“The bout in question was held at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The foregoing contest was sanctioned subject to specific provisions, including the following: (i) If Katie Taylor wins the bout against Cameron, she has up to ten days after that to determine which weight division she will retain.

1 Failure to comply with such conditions will result in the Committee proceeding per WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.

“As you know, Katie Taylor also holds the WBO Lightweight (135 lb.) Championship. Therefore, having Katie Taylor won the WBO Jr. Welterweight (140 lb.) Championship, Section 5 (d) of the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests, triggers our intervention.

“Such provision provides, in relevant, as follows:

SECTION 5. DEFENSE OF THE TITLE

“(d) No WBO Champion may hold WBO titles in more than one weight division.

“If a WBO Champion wins a WBO championship in a higher or lower division, the WBO Champion shall have ten (10) days to determine which weight division the WBO Champion will retain.

“The other weight division will be declared vacant.

“Consequently, in light of the foregoing, Katie Taylor must decide within the timeframe provided. This is in the referenced provision which weight division she will retain, either the Lightweight or Jr. Welterweight division. IT IS SO ORDERED.”

If Taylor plows on with a third fight with Cameron instead, the 135-pound strap will likely be sacrificed as ordered by the WBO.

