Tim Tszyu to make first defense of WBO 154 title on Oct 14

Tim Tszyu swiftly returns to action following his award of the world title after Jermell Charlo was stripped during the Canelo Alvarez fight.

Due to not defending against Tszyu, Charlo was told he could walk to the ring as the undisputed champion at 154. But once the first bell rang, Tszyu was the new titleholder.

Now, two weeks after Charlo lost with a whimper to the Mexican superstar, Australia’s new world champion will make the first defense of his belt.

He battles top contender Brian Mendoza live on Showtime. The event occurs on Saturday, October 14 [Sunday in Australia] at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia.

Showtime’s telecast begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. Tszyu vs Mendoza will also feature Australia’s rising contender Sam Goodman squaring off against former world title challenger Miguel Flores in a twelve-round featherweight bout.

The 28-year-old Tszyu, who is 23-0, 17 KOs, will aim to continue his red-hot 2023. It began with him stopping former world champion Tony Harrison in March on SHOWTIME in a career-best performance that earned him the interim title.

He followed that up in June with a first-round KO over Carlos Ocampo. Tszyu was then elevated to the full WBO champion, which he said he took in his stride.

Tim Tszyu – new WBO champion

“There was no celebration, no nothing when Charlo stepped in the ring against Canelo and I became world champion. I’ll feel like a world champion once this fight with Mendoza is done,” said Tszyu.

“I want to earn it that way. Brian and I are the top one percent of fighters in the world. He’s a style I haven’t faced before.

“I know he thrives on that underdog mentality. So, he, of course, has my respect. But he’s in there with someone that’s a different breed.

“It’s not going to end well for him. I promise to turn any remaining non-believers into believers. This is my time and my division now.”

A native of Sydney, Australia, Tszyu made his U.S. and SHOWTIME debut against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in March 2022, earning a unanimous decision.

Tszyu grew up playing soccer but soon gravitated toward boxing. The decision led to him following in the legendary footsteps of his father, Kostya Tszyu.

Kostya was an undisputed 140-pound champion. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2011.

Tszyu vs Mendoza

“Tim Tszyu is one of the sport’s busiest stars and will once again look to challenge the best when he faces the fast-rising Brian Mendoza on SHOWTIME October 14 in Australia,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“We’ve seen in recent outings that both of these fighters can end a fight at any moment, and that should lead to yet another memorable fight in the stacked 154-pound division.

Mendoza is ready to end the furor surrounding Tszyu next week.

“Fighting for the world title is an incredible opportunity. I’ll be ecstatic when I win. The dream isn’t just to fight for the title. The dream is to bring it home to my family,” said Mendoza.

“I’m finishing up training camp and feeling sharper than ever. I’m in the best shape of my life. I am ready to put on another explosive performance.

“I’m going in there to lay it all on the line. I know that winning this fight will change my family’s life for generations.”

Premier Boxing Champions promote the event. It is co-promoted by No Limit Boxing and The Rose Brothers in association with TGB Promotions.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.