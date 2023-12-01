‘I don’t want that s***!” – Gervonta Davis to WBA on full title

Gervonta Davis reacted to the news that he will become the sole WBA lightweight titleholder with a surprising rejection.

As with all WBA ‘regular’ champions, those holding the secondary strap automatically become the complete ruler when the ‘super’ champion vacates.

However, it seems Davis isn’t one for accepting belts without winning them inside the ring.

Gervonta Davis responds to WBA title elevation

He told the WBA: “I don’t want that s***!” in response to an occurrence that has probably already happened.

A swift look at the WBA rankings still shows Devin Haney as the main champion. But that is set to change after “The Dream” confirmed his intention to relinquish all the lightweight belts in his possession.

Haney had been stripped by the WBC previously despite holding undisputed status. Shakur Stevenson won that crown in a drab clash with Edwin De Los Santos last week in Las Vegas.

That leaves the IBF, WBA, and WBO, which – once Davis is elevated, will only leave two vacant titles.

WBO and IBF lightweight titles

The IBF could announce its version over the next few days. Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. are heading towards a massive match-up in Australia for the strap.

WBN also understands that the WBO could be on board with the fight. Lomachenko is the number one contender with the body. However, they have a decision to make as Kambosos is currently unrated at 135 with the organization.

As for Davis, his next fight remains up in the air following his victory over Ryan Garcia. A subsequent spell in prison has left Davis content on the sidelines.

Al Haymon is still finalizing the details of a new TV deal, potentially with Amazon Prime. Therefore, Davis must decide whether he’s on board with possibly campaigning on some Amazon Prime paid platform moving forward.

Whether that’s with a WBA title defense at 135 or a move up to 140 remains to be seen.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.