Nope, Mike Tyson definitely doesn’t do selfies

Mike Tyson showed up at the Benavidez vs Andrade fight and proved he was as formidable as ever.

An audible gasp rang around the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay as “Iron” Mike entered.

WBN was there to witness Tyson cruising down the isle ringside. However, it wasn’t all plain sailing.

Wearing a leather jacket with studs, Tyson breezed past as the wind swept alongside him. His aura was off the charts as he walked as if heading to the ring for a big fight.

But “The Baddest Man on the Planet” was in no mood to play – or take any shenanigans from boisterous fans.

Tyson was forced to brush off multiple attempts at a selfie, pushing one would-be photograph taker to the side.

Once seated, a police and security presence had to be formed at ringside due to the constant attempts to get a selfie.

Mike tried to be polite, but you could see he was getting annoyed. The bombardment is a testament to the fact that Tyson remains the biggest name in the sport in his 50s.

His swiftly assembled entourage was forced to remain in place to block any further moves towards his position in the first few rows.

The former undisputed and youngest-ever heavyweight champion was there to witness David Benavidez. In addition, he saw a destruction he would have been proud of.

Stopping Demetrius Andrade in six, Benavidez earned Tyson’s approval.

Benavídez punctuated his performance with an embrace of Tyson outside the ring following the stoppage.

Tyson famously dubbed Benavídez the “Mexican Monster.”

After his win, Benavidez thanked the ex-PPV star.

“I just told Mike Tyson that I love him and thank you so much for the motivation he’s given me,” Benavídez said.

“It’s not every day a boxing legend like Mike Tyson gives people nicknames, so I just want to live up to my name.”

Benavidez is in prime position to fight Canelo Alvarez in May or September 2024. The interim WBC super middleweight champion is now favored to dethrone the undisputed ruler of his four belts.

Will Canelo take the fight next?

The event topped a SHOWTIME PPV main event Saturday night, headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

