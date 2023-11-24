Jermall Charlo confirms light heavyweight possibilities

WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo could move up to light heavyweight in the future.

Charlo made the confirmation as he prepares to face exciting contender José Benavídez Jr. on Saturday night.

The pair will meet in a ten-round non-title WBC special event in the co-main event of Benavidez vs Andrade.

Jermall Charlo ready for his comeback

Speaking ahead of the battle, Charlo spoke about his mental health and future plans.

“I took a break from social media and regrouped and improved myself. I’m back. I now have a chance to show everybody the new me,” said Charlo.

“I missed my fans. But now I get to go back out there. I have a tough opponent in front of me. He’s real confident. It’s my duty to break him down.

“José is different when the cameras come on. Maybe he’s not used to the lights. I don’t know. When I saw him in the elevator earlier, he said nothing.

“But when he gets in front of the media, he acts differently. That’s not me. I keep it solid the whole time.

“I’ve got him shook. He’s shook right now. He doesn’t know what to expect. But he can’t size me up.

“He doesn’t know where I’m at in my mind. He doesn’t know where I’m at physically. It’s going to be a fight. It’s going to be a war.

“I smell blood. It’s been a while since I got a chance to really hunt and eat and take my opponent down.

“I’m going to break him down inside the ring and outside the ring. I will make sure I keep doing what I’m doing.”

Future plans and light heavyweight

On what the next twelve months hold and beyond, Charlo added: “In 2024, I’m going to give you all a lot more action and a lot more Jermall Charlo. I’m the new Jermall.

“I’m going to give the fans what they want. For the rest of my career, it will be about my fans.

“With how much love they showed me over the years, I will give the fans what they want.

“If they want to see me fight at 160 pounds and defend the title, I’ll do what I have to do to make the weight and do everything to be at the top of my level.

“Then I can go to 168 and fight there. I’ll probably move up to light heavyweight. Whatever the fans want to see me do, I’ll try it.

“Money doesn’t have anything to do with my motivations. I fight for my legacy. This is about me getting back to the best me.

“I want to be able to give the fans and everyone who supports me the best of me.

“I get a chance to go in there and am ready for war. Just know that. I’m motivated, and I’m ready to show everybody.”

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.