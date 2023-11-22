Andrade: Get your popcorn ready for the greatest fight at 168

Demetrius Andrade believes fans are in for a real treat when the first bell goes in his clash against David Benavidez.

“Boo Boo” faces his most significant test through an undefeated 32-fight career. Andrade aims to prove his credentials for a potential battle with Canelo Alvarez in 2024.

As he squared up to Benavidez in Las Vegas, Andrade was bullish about his chances.

Demetrius Andrade confident ahead of David Benavidez test

“Get your popcorn ready. I’m excited for this bout,” he said. “I’ve been patiently waiting, and this is the greatest fight that can be made at 168 pounds right now.

“We’re two fighters who are willing to make it happen. No fuss, no fight. I’m just ready to go. It’s wartime.

“We’re going to beat up Lord Farquaad over there. If you know what that is, you know. If you don’t, you don’t. Look it up. It’s going to be a great night. And the new! And still!

“It’s wartime, baby. It’s time to fight. David and I agreed to make this happen, and now we’re here.

“At the end of the day, I have nowhere to go, and he has nowhere to go. May the best fighters fight each other. That’s what we’re proving, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Knockout chance

On whether he can get the knockout, Andrade added: “There’s definitely an opportunity where David can walk into many things to end the fight early.

“It’s all good with me. We get paid. We go home, celebrate, and have a good time.

“Vegas is the mecca. It’s the marquee spot in the sport of boxing. We’re about to make history on November 25. Everybody on this card is going to make history someway, somehow.

“I just want to thank the Benavídez family for allowing me to become a three-division world champion.

“It’s going to happen because of my energy and me getting groovy, having fun, and staying loose.”

Tom Brown, promoter of the card, added: “We have a fantastic card from top to bottom. We have champions, former champions, rising stars, and top contenders.

“They are all in matchups that will deliver everything boxing fans can hope for in a pay-per-view event.

“Every fighter stepping into the ring on Saturday night has the opportunity to catapult their careers to the top of their respective division.

“Benavídez vs. Andrade is a tremendous fight between two undefeated fighters in one of boxing’s hottest divisions.

“Demetrius Andrade said last week that both guys will get hit hard. He’s right. That’s what will make this such a great, crowd-pleasing fight.”

