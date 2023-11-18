Nick Ball secures WBC title shot, Adam Azim wins Euro strap

Nick Ball put on a relentless pressure performance to defeat former world champion Isaac Dogboe. The Liverpool man never stopped working as he earned a crack at the WBC featherweight title.

Dogboe showed flashes of his brilliance at times. However, Ball did his best work when countering Dogboe’s work.

Nick Ball beats Isaac Dogboe

Ball was shaken more than once but managed to put Dogboe on the floor before seeing out the victory. After twelve, scores read 119-108, 118-109, and 116-111 in favor of Ball.

Rey Vargas is the current holder of the WBC featherweight strap. The solid Mexican would provide a gatekeeping chance for Ball to prove he’s got the skills to be a bonafide world champion.

However, Brandon Figueroa, the interim ruler, is a more likely opponent for Ball.

Liam Davies made it seven knockouts from 15 wins by stopping Italian Vincenzo La Femina in round five.

Davies took advantage of La Femina’s open guard each time he threw a shot or moved in. However, it wasn’t all plain sailing.

La Femina put Davies on the canvas in round three after suffering a knockdown himself. After tightening his guard, Davies had enough to get the job done.

Solomon Dacres moved to 8-0 and in the process, retained his English heavyweight title against Michael Webster.

Dacres saw off the previously undefeated Webster but made heavy weather of the whole event.

Looking far from the finished article, the underwhelming Dacres claimed victory on the judges’ scorecards even for a British championship opportunity.

One read a draw at 95-95. The other two saw it for Dacres 96-93 and 96-94.

Adam Azim

Adam Azim claimed the European super lightweight title with a dominant display against Franck Petitjean.

The 21-year-old moved to 10-0 with a hard-punching and skillful performance. Petitjean was down more than once in the contest as Azim thundered in body attacks.

In the tenth, another onslaught by Azim saw Petitjean’s corner throw in the towel as he hit the canvas again.

Azim is fast becoming one of the most talked about prospects in British boxing and is already a star for BOXXER on Sky Sports.

Claiming the EBU strap in ten fights at a young age is a record-breaking feat.

In the final main fight of the evening, Tyler Denny dethroned Matteo Signani of his European middleweight title.

Clashes of heads early on marked the Italian up as Denny took control of the scorecards. A horrible gash opened in the sixth, and the writing was on the wall.

Signani retired on his stool, giving up his title between the seventh and eighth sessions.

