LIVE Boxing Results: Adam Azim vs Franck Petitjean

World Boxing News provides live boxing results from Wolverhampton for Adam Azim vs Franck Petitjean.

The BOXXER: WOLVES AT THE DOOR event is live at The Halls. It features Azim in the main event portion of a European title doubleheader.

Azim challenges Petitjean for the EBU European super lightweight title. In the co-feature, Tyler Denny attempts to capture the EBU European middleweight title from defending champion Matteo Signani.

All the action is live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

In addition, WBO number one cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe returns to action against Dylan Bregeon. Riakporhe needs a victory to remain on course for a world title challenge.

Rising Welsh star Rhys Edwards faces former British and Commonwealth Champion Brad Foster in a mouth-watering featherweight clash.

Plus, local talent Nyall Berry, Tion Gibbs, Dylan Cheema, and Gully Powar have their chance to shine on the big stage.

Adam Azim vs Franck Petitjean Boxing Results from Wolverhampton

Tion Gibbs and Efstathios Antonas engaged in a competitive six-round contest in the super lightweight opener.

Gibbs, the home fighter, didn’t do enough during the battle to take the spoils with the third man in the ring.

His Greek opponent was credited with a 57-57 card as both men left the arena without losing.

Remaining bouts:

12×3 mins – EBU European Super Lightweight Championship @ 10st

FRANCK PETITJEAN [France] – 10st

ADAM AZIM [Slough] – 9st 13lbs 5oz

12×3 mins – EBU European Middleweight Championship @ 11st 6lbs

MATTEO SIGNANI [Italy] – 11st 4lbs 5oz

TYLER DENNY [Rowley Regis] – 11st 5lbs 5oz

8×3 mins – Cruiserweight Contest @ 14st 8lbs

RICHARD RIAKPORHE [Walworth] – 14st 6lbs 5oz

DYLAN BREGEON [France] – 14st 7lbs 5oz

10×3 mins – Featherweight Contest @ 9st 1lb

RHYS EDWARDS [Penygraig] – 9st 1lb

BRAD FOSTER [Walsall] – 9st

6×3 mins – Featherweight Contest @ 9st

NYALL BERRY [Chelmsley Wood] – 8st 11lbs 5oz

DARWING MARTINEZ [Nicaragua] – 8st 13lbs 5oz

6×3 mins – Super Lightweight Contest @ 10st

DYLAN CHEEMA [Coventry] – 9st 11lbs

ROBIN ZAMORA [Nicaragua] – 9st 13lbs

6×3 mins – Super Featherweight Contest @ 9st 5lbs

GULLY POWAR [Wolverhampton] – 9st 1lbs 5oz

ENGEL GOMEZ [Nicaragua] – 9st 5lbs

BOXXER: WOLVES AT THE DOOR takes place Saturday, November 18th at The Halls in Wolverhampton.

Watch live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK and Ireland from 7 pm (GMT), with undercard action also available on the Sky Sports Boxing YouTube channel and Peacock in the USA from 3 pm (ET).

