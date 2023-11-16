Adam Azim vs Franck Petitjean final press conference

Young wolf Adam Azim came face-to-face with champion Franck Petitjean at the final pre-fight press conference.

The pair met ahead of their EBU European Super Lightweight Title challenge on Saturday night at The Halls in Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Local hero Tyler Denny also had the opportunity to size up his opponent as he attempts to wrestle the EBU European Middleweight Title from the Italian champion Matteo Signani in front of a sold-out crowd in the Black Country.

WBO #1 cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe returns to action against Dylan Bregeon with a victory needed to remain on course for a World Title challenge, while rising Welsh star Rhys Edwards steps up to face former British and Commonwealth Champion Brad Foster in a mouth-watering featherweight clash.

Adam Azim:

“I’m taking that European title. If I break my hand, if I get a cut, I don’t care. I’m taking it with both hands. I’m not here to joke about. My last performance, I had a tough opponent but I’m a different fighter now. I’ve had great sparring, great nutrition, everything has gone so well. I’m taking that European title back to Slough. I want to make a massive statement. I don’t want to be going out of the ring having just won it, I want to win by knockout!”

Franck Petitjean:

“I know he (Adam Azim) is a good boxer. He has had big career in the amateurs. He’s fast. That’s all I know. I’ve never seen him boxing. I don’t look at videos. I leave that to my trainer. I stay focused on my preparation. I’ve had a lot of fights. I’ve gone to Denmark, to Turkey, Amsterdam, Belgium. I don’t care where I am. I am the outsider. I am the champion but I’m the outsider. It’s not a problem for me because I know what it is and I’m ready. I have a lot of experience. He’s very fast but it’s not track and field, it’s boxing.”

Ben Shalom, BOXXER CEO and Founder:

“For me Adam Azim doesn’t get enough credit. To not only be the fastest to challenge for a European title but to do it at 21 years old and to have already fought the guys he’s fought shows his level. The reason he fought Santos Reyes, the reason he fought Aram Faniian, guys that have boxed at European and World level, is to make sure he’s ready for moments like this and this is a huge one on Saturday. This is the start of a massive journey for Adam Azim, a superstar journey. He will be fighting for world titles soon, but he mustn’t overlook Petitjean on Saturday. He’s pulled off upsets before and Adam is going to have to be switched on from round one.”

Tyler Denny:

“I’m still smiling now. This opportunity, the set up – it’s mad. As a fighter, all you want is opportunities. Thanks to Ben (Shalom), BOXXER and Sky Sports – I’ve got one now in Wolverhampton. Tickets are sold out. I’m so excited, like a little kid, but on Saturday I’ll be switched on. I’ve done all of the hard work so I’m able to get excited. If I knew I’d cut corners and stuff, I’d be sat here more doom and gloom – so bring it on, I’m ready. I’ve put so much into it and I’m confident I’ll become European Champion on Saturday.”

Matteo Signani:

“We respect Denny. But I’ve trained very hard, and I am the Champion. It’ll be an awesome atmosphere. Everyone will be rooting for him. But inside the ring, it’s just me and him so all the people outside do not matter. I’ve always been a successful underdog, and I am here to win.”

Richard Riakporhe:

“I’m completely focused on Dylan Bregeon. I’ve trained for him. I’ve took him very seriously to say the least. We don’t want to look past Dylan because in boxing you might have a pathway in mind and things can change in the last minute, so we’re just focused on Dylan and we’re here to do a job. I’m number one for the WBO. There are big opportunities out there for me, big fights that can happen next year and we need to get past Dylan to realise them.”

Rhys Edwards:

“I’m very grateful to be on this show. I know I’ve not got an easy night ahead on Saturday. I’m facing a very good fighter in Brad Foster, but myself and my team are more than sure that I get the job done. It’s going to be a great fight. He’s a very good fighter. Former British and Commonwealth Champion. Arguably should’ve been European Champion, but we’ll see on Saturday what I have to do. I’m looking forward to it.”

Brad Foster:

“I took this opportunity with both hands. This is where I want to be, on the big stage. I deserve it. This is where I can show my skills. I’m buzzing. I’m grateful for the opportunity and I’m ready to go. He’s going to come forward. It could be the fight of the night. We both want to win so it is going to be a great fight, and the winner stays on. Experience plays a part. He’s trained his hardest, but I’ve been there and done it. Now I’m where I’ve always wanted to be and I can’t wait.”

BOXXER: WOLVES AT THE DOOR takes place Saturday, November 18th at The Halls, Wolverhampton and airs live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.