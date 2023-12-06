Adam Azim to defend Euro title against Enock Poulsen

Adam Azim makes the first defense of his EBU European Super Lightweight Title against undefeated former champion Enock Poulsen.

The event occurs on Saturday, February 3rd at The OVO Arena Wembley in London, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, and Peacock in the USA.

Azim and Poulsen’s European Title clash will provide star support for the hugely anticipated WBA World Title Final Eliminator bout between unbeaten #1 and #2 world ranked light heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez that headlines a massive night of boxing in the capital.

Azim (10-0, 7 KOs) dethroned Franck Petitjean in front of a capacity crowd in Wolverhampton last month to be crowned European king. A spectacular feat for the 21-year-old, who became the quickest Englishman to win the European Title, surpassing the achievements of former champions Spencer Oliver and ‘Prince’ Naseem Hamed, also making him the first British-Pakistani to lift the blue and gold belt.

Poulsen (14-0, 5 KOs) is no stranger to European success himself, having also defeated Petitjean to claim the title in April 2022. The undefeated Dane, who was ringside to watch Azim’s crowning moment, believes he is the rightful holder of the belt having never lost it in the ring and is eager to recapture his title and end Azim’s meteoric rise.

Adam Azim

Adam Azim, defending EBU European Super Lightweight Champion, said: “I’m looking forward to defending my European Title on a big show. Enock Poulsen is a good opponent but I’m levels above him and I’m going to show that on February 3rd. He hasn’t faced anyone like me before.”

Enock Poulsen, said: “This title is mine and right now he’s only borrowing it. I will take it back and I will beat Azim in his own hometown. Azim has never faced a good opponent, yet he’s very hyped in the UK. In this fight against me, I’m sure he will lose. I want to be on the big stage. I want to prove to everyone that I’m the real EBU Champion. To win would mean everything.”

Buatsi vs Azeez

Ben Shalom, BOXXER Founder and CEO, said: “Adam Azim announced himself on the big stage by winning the European Title in just his tenth fight. Now he’s taking on an undefeated fighter. Someone who has held this belt himself, never lost it in the ring, and believes himself to be the rightful champion. This is a great addition to a stacked show at The OVO Arena Wembley on February 3rd. We believe we’ve got a future world champion on our hands with Adam, but he faces a huge acid test with Enock Poulsen which he needs to come through to keep himself in contention.”

This event is presented in association with official partners Everlast, WOW HYDRATE, Integritas Property Group and IFX Payments.

Tickets start from £30. Sign up now for pre-sale tickets at BOXXER.com. Pre-sale begins on Wednesday, December 6th at 12pm and general sale tickets are available from Thursday, December 7th at 12pm.

Existing ticket holders will be contacted by their ticket provider within the next 7 days to arrange the transfer of their tickets from The O2 to The OVO Arena Wembley. Any customers unable to make the rescheduled date will receive a full refund.