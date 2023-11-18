Skip to content
LIVE Boxing Results: Bentley vs Heaney / Ball vs Dogboe

Magnificent-7-Nov-18 Bentley vs Heaney and Ball vs Dogboe
World Boxing News provides live boxing results for Manchester’s Bentley vs Heaney / Ball vs Dogboe doubleheader.

Former world title challenger Denzel Bentley will defend his British middleweight title against the unbeaten Nathan Heaney at the AO Arena.

In the twelve-round co-feature, unbeaten British featherweight phenom Nick Ball steps up to face former world champion Isaac Dogboe in a WBC world title eliminator.

Bentley vs Heaney / Ball vs Dogboe – Live Boxing Results from Manchester

Results from the AO Arena in Manchester will appear here.

Remaining bouts:

Denzel Bentley vs Nathan Heaney – 12 rounds, British middleweight title

Nick Ball vs Isaac Dogboe, 12 rounds, WBC featherweight title eliminator

Liam Davies (14-0, 6 KOs) vs. Vincenzo La Femina (13-0, 7 KOs) 12 rounds, European Union super bantamweight title

Solomon Dacres (7-0, 2 KOs) vs. Michael Webster (9-0, 6 KOs), 10 rounds, English heavyweight title

Ekow Essuman (19-0, 7 KOs) vs. Harry Scatff (12-2, 3 KOs), 12 rounds, British, Commonwealth and IBF European welterweight titles

Hannah Rankin (13-6, 3 KOs) vs. Ema Kozin (23-1-1, 12 KOs), 10 rounds, vacant WBC and WBO super welterweight titles

Nathaniel Collins (13-0, 7 KOs) vs. Zak Miller (13-0, 3 KOs), 12 rounds, British and Commonwealth featherweight titles

Promoted by Queensberry, Bentley-Heaney, Ball-Dogboe, and a loaded undercard will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

