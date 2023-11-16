Bentley vs Heaney, Ball vs Dogboe live on ESPN this Saturday.

Former world title challenger Denzel Bentley will defend his British middleweight title against the unbeaten Nathan Heaney this Saturday, Nov. 18, on ESPN.

The 12-round main event occurs live at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

In the 12-round co-feature, unbeaten British featherweight phenom Nick Ball steps up to face former world champion Isaac Dogboe in a WBC world title eliminator.

Promoted by Queensberry, Bentley-Heaney, Ball-Dogboe, and a loaded undercard will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

Bentley (18-2-1, 15 KOs) went 13-0 before drawing against Mark Heffron in September 2020. The 28-year-old then captured the British middleweight crown before suffering a stoppage defeat to Felix Cash. Bentley bounced back with three wins, including a fourth-round TKO victory against Marcus Morrison in September 2022.

Two months later, he made an unsuccessful bid for the WBO world title against Janibek Alimkhanuly. Bentley returns following a first-round knockout win versus Kieran Smith in April. Heaney (17-0, 6 KOs) is a six-year pro who is coming off two wins against Jack Flatley. The 34-year-old will look to remain unbeaten as he attempts to derail Bentley’s plans for a second title shot.

Ball (18-0, 11 KOs) debuted as a pro in June 2017 and captured his first regional title in April 2022 with a sixth-round TKO against Isaac Lowe on the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte undercard. He has since won three fights via stoppage, including a 12th-round TKO against Ludumo Lamati in May.

Dogboe (24-3, 15 KOs) burst onto the championship scene when he dethroned then-WBO junior featherweight king Jessie Magdaleno in April 2018. He lost the belt to Emanuel Navarrete in December of that year and, following an unsuccessful rematch, moved up to featherweight. Dogboe is coming off a decision loss to Robeisy Ramirez in April for the WBO featherweight world title.

IN OTHER STREAMING ACTION:

Liam Davies (14-0, 6 KOs) vs. Vincenzo La Femina (13-0, 7 KOs) 12 rounds, Davies’ European Union Junior Featherweight Title

Solomon Dacres (7-0, 2 KOs) vs. Michael Webster (9-0, 6 KOs), 10 rounds, Dacres’ English Heavyweight Title

Ekow Essuman (19-0, 7 KOs) vs. Harry Scatff (12-2, 3 KOs), 12 rounds, Essuman’s British, Commonwealth and IBF European Welterweight Titles

Hannah Rankin (13-6, 3 KOs) vs. Ema Kozin (23-1-1, 12 KOs), 10 rounds, Vacant WBC and WBO Junior Middleweight World Titles

Nathaniel Collins (13-0, 7 KOs) vs. Zak Miller (13-0, 3 KOs), 12 rounds, Collins’ British and Commonwealth Featherweight Titles