Nick Ball pitted against Mexican foe on Nov 11 at York Hall

NICK BALL TAKES on a formidable Mexican test when he tops the bill at York Hall on Friday with a defence of his WBC Silver featherweight title, live on BT Sport.

The 25-year-old goes up against Jesus Ramirez Rubio, defeated only once in 24 professional fights back in 2017 and unbeaten in 15 with two draws.

A fearless Scouser versus a typically marauding Mexican carries all the ingredients necessary to create a thriller and Ball himself insists it will be must-watch TV.

“You don’t want to be missing this one,” confirmed Ball (16-0, 9 KOs). “It will be all-action because, you know, them Mexicans are born fighters and I am a born fighter.

“That is all you need to know really, two born fighters going at each other, it is only going one way, isn’t it? He has got a high KO-ratio, knocking 14 out and I have knocked nine out.”

Ball, from the renowned Everton Red Triangle gym, fully expects the traditionally blue ring canvas to turn a shade of crimson.

“There is gonna be blood shed. That is what we are coming for!

“This is another one of these fights that will push me up the rankings and that is what I need. Obviously, if a world title opportunity comes up, which I think it will next year, I will take it. I’m coming for the world title, a proper belt, not a British title.”

Elsewhere on the York Hall card, Willy Hutchinson returns to light heavyweight action when he takes on Luca Spadaccini over 10 rounds.

Hutchinson (14-1, 10) made a successful return to the ring back in June with a 3rd round stoppage of Karel Horejsek, which was his first action since an unsuccessful tilt at the British and Commonwealth super middleweight against Lennox Clarke in March 2021.

Now training over in Spain, a rejuvenated Hutchinson will be looking to recapture the momentum that saw him considered as one of Britain’s leading prospects.

David Adeleye (9-0, 8) will hit double figures as a professional on Friday when he faces the Mexican Elvis Garcia over six rounds and will seek to ensure his name is added to the big heavyweight conversation moving forward.

“I had a little injury, so I was outside of the ring and we only managed to get the ball rolling not long ago,” reported the Ladbroke Grove man. “I am now back to my normal ways, but of course it was frustrating sitting at home watching other fighters who you know you can put hands on and do well against getting activity.

“Now I want to start fighting for titles and be in fights against people who are well known in the boxing world, names that are household names. I know what I can do and now I have to go out and execute it.

“Now I am nearly up to 10 fights, it is down to God’s timing and what will be, will be – and hopefully it will happen soon.

“It is a good time to be a heavyweight boxer, but I leave the business to my promoter and, if I do what I can do, it is inevitable that big fights will happen.”

Also featuring at York Hall on Friday is Queensberry new recruit Carl Fail (6-0, 2), the Northampton super welterweight, plus powerhouse cruiserweight Aloys Jr Youmbi (1-1, 1). Ilford featherweight Umar Khan (4-0) and Maidstone welterweight Sean Noakes (2-0, 1) complete the card.