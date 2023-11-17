Sylvester Stallone made a sharp exit as Fury and Usyk clashed

Sylvester Stallone made a sharp exit from the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk face-off as the heavyweight champions clashed.

The Hollywood icon was invited to the undisputed title announcement by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. Stallone appeared on stage alongside Fury and Usyk as they confirmed a huge Saudi Arabia battle on February 17.

But after some trash-talking, mainly from Fury, the two undefeated beasts had to go head-to-head. Stallone was set to remain in front of the pair and raise their arms at the end of the staredown.

It didn’t quite go down like that.

As Fury and Usyk moved closer, “The Gypsy King” went in with his head. Things got heated within seconds. In addition, Stallone’s legs can comically be seen backpedaling just out of shot.

Sylvester Stallone at Fury vs Usyk

Following a few hairy seconds, Fury and Usyk got pulled apart. The camera then pans around to the Rocky Balboa star, who had retreated as far as he could.

Sylvester Stallone didn’t want any part in the Fury-Usyk face off 😅#RingofFire | 17.02.24 | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/7JXApNhBL3 — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) November 16, 2023

Stallone’s presence sets it up nicely, though. It was all part of the plan to drum up interest, just like Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Riyadh last month.

His Excellency paid for a host of boxing legends to fly over as Saudi Arabia aims to overtake Las Vegas as the world’s boxing capital.

Ring of Fire in Saudi Arabia

On Fury vs Usyk – Ring of Fire, His Excellency couldn’t hide his excitement.

“Since our first Riyadh Season in 2019, the Season has developed a reputation for hosting the biggest events. They do not come much bigger than the undisputed heavyweight title fight,” said the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.

“This is history in the making, a fight the world has waited for. Now, it is a reality. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is excited to be hosting this era-defining fight.

“This will be a global spectacle. We will do everything to ensure that everyone has an experience that matches an event of this magnitude.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “The relationship between Riyadh Season and the sport of boxing will reach unparalleled new levels on February 17, when it stages the first undisputed heavyweight fight for 24 years.

“Tyson Fury taking on Oleksandr Usyk is simply the biggest fight that can be made in boxing and is what the world wants to see.

“We take this opportunity to thank His Royal Highness, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for his blessed vision, which is achieving outstanding accomplishments.

“We also thank His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season for making it happen.”

Furthermore, follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.