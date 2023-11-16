Shakur Stevenson ready to impress on Thursday night fight

Shakur Stevenson is ready for his opportunity to become a three-weight world champion this Thursday night.

Stevenson, who is 20-0, faces Dominican slugger Edwin De Los Santos. The pair will collide for the vacant WBC lightweight world title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Competing midweek is a new experience due to the Formula 1 race, but Stevenson aims to put on a show.

Shakur Stevenson

“This means the world to me,” said Stevenson. “I’ve been grinding my whole life for these moments.

“I’m back in the same situation I was before, fighting for another vacant title. But I’m just here to do what I got to do. I’m focused. I’m ready. Showtime on Thursday.”

He added: “My performance is based on how I feel. I’m performing for myself. If I come in at my best, I will be hard to deal with for everybody.”

“He’s a fighter. You can tell that he has a lot of heart. It may work against him on Thursday night. But I respect the fact that he took the fight.”

“This means a lot to me. I hope it’s a sold-out crowd. I want all the people to tune in. I’m focused and ready.”

De Los Santos

As the pair made weight, De Los Santos stated:

“Like I’ve always said, I’m not here to hesitate. I’m here to fight. As soon as we heard about the fight, we accepted the opportunity.”

“This is something that is super exciting for me. All boxers dream of becoming a world champion. My family is very happy, and I know that with the help of God, I am going to be victorious, and the win will change my life.”

“On November 16, you will see an upset. Don’t be surprised.”

In the world championship co-feature, Mexico’s Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete defends his WBO junior lightweight strap against Brazilian two-time world title challenger Robson Conceição.

ESPN

Stevenson-De Los Santos and Navarrete-Conceição will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

The ESPN+-streamed undercard (5:40 p.m. ET/2:40 p.m. PT) will feature a battle between unbeaten welterweights and a host of emerging prospects.

Undefeated standouts Brian Norman Jr. (24-0, 19 KOs) and Quinton Randall (13-0-1, 3 KOs) will collide in a 10-round welterweight battle.

In an eight-round bantamweight duel between two of Las Vegas’ top prospects, Floyd “Cashflow” Diaz (9-0, 3 KOs) and Max Ornelas (15-1-1, 5 KOs) will battle for intra-city bragging rights,

U.S. Olympian Troy Isley (10-0, 4 KOs) steps up in class in an eight-round middleweight fight against Mexico’s Vladimir Hernandez (14-5, 6 KOs).

Top prospects Emiliano Fernando Vargas (7-0, 6 KOs) and Hugo Micallef (8-0, 1 KO) will also see action in separate six-rounders.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.