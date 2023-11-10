Top Rank offers special ESPN shows for Stevenson vs De Los Santos

This weekend, ESPN will premiere three special programs ahead of Top Rank’s World Championship Doubleheader: Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos.

Next Thursday, November 16, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, Top Rank presented by AutoZone: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos will air live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) and Dominican power-punching contender De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) will battle for the vacant WBC lightweight world title. In the co-feature, Mexico’s WBO junior lightweight world champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) will defend his belt against Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição (17-2, 8 KOs).

Leading up to this championship doubleheader, ESPN will air the following programs:

Best of Shakur Stevenson: a 1-hour look-back at the biggest fights and moments, so far, in Shakur’s unbeaten career. Re-live the night he won his first world championship against Joet Gonzalez, the moment he became a two-division world champion against Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring, his 2022 title unification tour de force against Oscar Valdez; and his recent homecoming bout in Newark, New Jersey, against Shuichiro Yoshino.

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos: a 30-minute all-access preview taking fight fans inside both training camps ahead of the highly anticipated super fight.

Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco: a 30-minute interview and in-the-ring collab between the budding American superstar and the charismatic former All-Pro NFL superstar, Chad Ochocinco Johnson.

In addition to the airtimes below, the programs will be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.