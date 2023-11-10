Skip to content
Top Rank offers special ESPN shows for Stevenson vs De Los Santos

Shakur Stevenson
This weekend, ESPN will premiere three special programs ahead of Top Rank’s World Championship Doubleheader: Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos.

Next Thursday, November 16, at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m. PT, Top Rank presented by AutoZone: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos will air live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.

Stevenson (20-0, 10 KOs) and Dominican power-punching contender De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) will battle for the vacant WBC lightweight world title. In the co-feature, Mexico’s WBO junior lightweight world champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-1, 31 KOs) will defend his belt against Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição (17-2, 8 KOs).

Leading up to this championship doubleheader, ESPN will air the following programs:

Best of Shakur Stevenson: a 1-hour look-back at the biggest fights and moments, so far, in Shakur’s unbeaten career. Re-live the night he won his first world championship against Joet Gonzalez, the moment he became a two-division world champion against Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring, his 2022 title unification tour de force against Oscar Valdez; and his recent homecoming bout in Newark, New Jersey, against Shuichiro Yoshino.

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Stevenson vs. De Los Santos: a 30-minute all-access preview taking fight fans inside both training camps ahead of the highly anticipated super fight.

Trading Leather: Shakur Stevenson & Ochocinco: a 30-minute interview and in-the-ring collab between the budding American superstar and the charismatic former All-Pro NFL superstar, Chad Ochocinco Johnson.

In addition to the airtimes below, the programs will be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App and on ESPN.com and ESPN+.

 