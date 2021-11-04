Canelo Alvarez wants to make history alongside Formula 1’s Sergio Perez

November 4th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Canelo Alvarez wants to celebrate a double this weekend. In becoming undisputed super-middleweight champion and countryman Sergio Perez winning the Mexican Grand Prix.

The Mexican gave the nod to the racing driver at the recent press conference in Las Vegas as he closes on facing Caleb Plant.

“Only one thing is going through my mind, and that’s winning. Everything else is outside of my control. I only care about what’s going to happen inside of the ring Saturday night.

“The fact that I can make history this weekend along with Formula One driver Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez is very motivating for me. My goal is to make this an unbelievable weekend for Mexico.

“My emotions are under control. I’m excited for the fight, of course. I’m excited to become undisputed champion and to make history. That’s what I want. But I can remain calm because this is what I do.

“Only five male fighters in the history of boxing have accomplished becoming undisputed champion. I want to be the sixth. That’s the only thing on my mind.

“You’re going to want to tune in to this fight. This fight is going to be history. You’re going to be witnessing something that you’re going to remember for a long time.”

¡Viva México! 🇲🇽 The streets are set for a @SChecoPerez homecoming 🏠 pic.twitter.com/d5oaGVw5Uc — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) November 3, 2021

CANELO ALVAREZ & HENNESSY

Hennessy, the world’s best-selling Cognac, has long been a champion of those who push the limits of potential to achieve new levels of greatness.

On November 6, longtime Hennessy ambassador Saul “Canelo” Álvarez will step in the ring to do something unprecedented – become the unified super middleweight boxing champion.

Hennessy V.S.O.P. will be in Canelo’s corner at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as he strives to make history.

Hennessy and Canelo share the belief that those make history with unwavering passion, discipline, and commitment to perfecting one’s craft.

With each victory, Canelo’s legend grows bigger than himself: his success represents the collective dreams of his family, his country, his fans, and the sport they revere.

Never Stop, Never Settle.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.