Demetrius Andrade vows to find weakness in David Benavidez

Undefeated two-division world champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade held a Bay Area media workout on Friday ahead of his forthcoming showdown.

He faces unbeaten two-time super middleweight world champion David “El Monstruo” Benavídez headlining SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, November 25 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will see the 2008 U.S. Olympian Andrade look to go home with Benavidez’s Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title and earn a signature victory in his already accolade-filled career.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Sampson Boxing, are on sale now and available at AXS.com.

Here is what Andrade had to say Friday:

DEMETRIUS ANDRADE

“I have a lot of strengths. With my athletic ability and my preparation, I can beat anyone. This has really been a great camp. We’ve gotten through the ups and downs and we’ve done everything we need to do to get the victory in this matchup.

“I’ve fought every style there is today. I just have to go in there, find his weakness and figure out what’s going to work.

“I’m gonna step forward with my best foot and I expect David to do the same, even though his feet are not as great as mine. We’ll be having fun in there.

“I’ve waited my whole career for this. With what we both have inside of us, it’s gonna make it a great fight.

“I don’t really know his strengths until I get in there, but from watching him, he likes to overwhelm his opponents. That’s really all I see. November 25 tune in and I’m gonna expose his weaknesses.

“This is the best fighting the best. It’s a great moment. The timing couldn’t be any better. It’s the fight that makes all the sense in the world right now.”

