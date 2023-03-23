David Benavidez, Caleb Plant promise fireworks at MGM Grand

Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “The Mexican Monster” Benavídez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant officially kicked off fight week events Wednesday with open media workouts before they meet in the SHOWTIME PPV main event this Saturday, March 25 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The media workout also featured fighters competing on the pay-per-view telecast including unbeaten rising stars Jesus “Mono” Ramos and Joey Spencer, who meet in the co-main event, rising lightweight contenders Chris “Primetime” Colbert and Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela, who duel in a lightweight showdown, and welterweight contenders Cody Crowley and Abel Ramos, who square off in the pay-per-view telecast opener at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Here is what the fighters had to say from MGM Grand:

DAVID BENAVIDEZ

“This is a dream come true. There’s a lot at stake in this fight. I’ve been wanting an opportunity like this for a long, long time. The time is right, right now. This is the best time to make this fight happen. I’m ready to give the fans what they want to see. I’m going for the knockout on Saturday.

“I have tremendous power. Everybody I hit, get hurt. I end up breaking them down little by little. This is the most focused I’ve ever been for a fight. I know Caleb Plant is going to be a hard fighter moving around a lot. But whatever he brings to the table, I’m going to be ready for it. I’m looking for that knockout and I’m going to get it.

“I just want to push myself. This is pay-per-view. I want to be in the limelight. I want to continue having pay-per-view fights and to do that, I have to push and get the knockout. But I’m not going to go in there just throwing wild shots. I’m going to be very calculated. This is the best I’ve ever felt mentally, physically and emotionally. I was already a monster before, but Caleb Plant brought the ‘Mexican Monster’ out of me.

“It’s a dream come true to headline a SHOWTIME PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Just coming in here and seeing my face all over the place and the ring in the entrance to the MGM Grand, I used to see that when Manny Pacquiao used to fight here. I used to tell myself that I’m going to get there one day. Now the day has come. It’s my turn to give these fans what they want to see and to be a pay-per-view star.

“I’m going to show what I’ve always shown. That I’m a monster and I can’t be stopped.”

CALEB PLANT

“I’m super excited. Thanks to all the fans showing up today. This is a big fight. Exactly what the fans want and what boxing needs. So, make sure you tune in Saturday because this is going to be big.

“I’ve been here before. I’ve been in big fights before. I know what this is all about and I know what it takes. Me and my team are fully prepared to get my hand raised on Saturday night.

“[Trainer Stephen Edwards] ‘Breadman’ came in last camp and we took things up to another level – you’ve seen that in my last performance. We took just a couple of weeks off and got back to work. So we’ve been building on top of that and it’ll show in the fight.

“I’m getting back to my old ways and the way my dad wants me to box. With ‘Breadman’ being here and echoing that and them going off each other, we’ve just got great chemistry.

“Getting my hand raised is all the motivation I need. It’s super motivating to have my family here with me. I’m gonna show that if you come up short or things don’t go your way, you gotta keep chasing and fighting for your dreams.”

JESUS RAMOS

“This is what boxing is all about. Good fighters fighting other good fighters. That brings out the crowd. That’s what this is about. We’re here to compete.

“It’s crazy that both Joey and I turned pro around the same time, and now we’re here. But that’s what boxing is all about, making the big fights. This is a great fight and it’s going to be entertaining for the fans.

“It’s always special sharing a card with my uncle. It’s a great card and to have my uncle and my whole family here means a lot. We did training camp together and now we’re here. It’s exciting and we’re both ready for this.

“I’m looking to make a big statement on Saturday night – that we’re here to stay. We’re fighting tough fighters, overcoming adversity and becoming better with each fight.

“I’m just focused on winning. If the knockout comes, it will come, but I have to win.”

JOEY SPENCER

“This sport is about testing yourself against the best that you can, and I feel like Jesus [Ramos] was one of the best fighters that I could get and that’s what happened. So that’s what I want to do for the rest of my career and as long as I do this – go in there and test myself physically and mentally and in a way that you can’t do outside this sport.

“It’s a great training camp and we’ve had some good looks and had some undefeated pros in my camp – tall southpaws to emulate the look that I need for Jesus. Everything is going well. I’ve put together a great game plan. I’m mentally and physically ready and I’m looking forward to showcasing that for the world to see.

“This is a familiar feeling for me – the feeling of fight week. I’ve never been this high up on a card before or in a fight of this magnitude, but I’ve been able to observe the really big fights over the past five or six years, so I’m definitely prepared to show that this is my time.

“All I know is that I have to get the win at all costs. Whatever it takes and whatever I have to do to get the win, I will do it. If I have to adjust, or if I have to change my gameplan – whatever I have to do, I’m prepared for all circumstances and ready to go out and get it done.”

CHRIS COLBERT

“I missed boxing so much. This is what I love to do. This is my life. It just feels good to be back and to be fulfilling one of my dreams. It was always a dream to fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Come Saturday night, that dream is going to come true and I’m going to show up and show out.

“I know that Valenzuela is a great fighter and he’ll be coming to fight, but I ain’t worried about nothing. In my last fight, I didn’t get the decision that I wanted, but everybody knows that I can really fight. Come Saturday night, I’m going to show that.

“I’m coming up in weight, so what fighter is not going to feel good coming up in weight? Saturday night will tell me how I really feel and I’ll see whether or not I can hang at this weight class. I feel like I can. I’ve been in the ring with 155-pounders and it’s nothing to me. I think I’ll be good.

“The time away from the ring just made me realize certain things that I didn’t realize when I was on my high horse because I was undefeated. I was winning and I was making a lot of money and doing things that I had never done before. But that’s never going to stop. I’m always going to be me. Always going to be ‘Primetime’. It’s going to be ‘Primetime’ on SHOWTIME PPV on March 25. I will be victorious.”

JOSE VALENZUELA

“This week is a blessing. It’s a dream come true to be on the undercard with my brother David Benavidez. This is another opportunity to show and prove to myself and the world what I’m made of and what I can really do.

“I took this tough fight because I know what I can really do when I have my head in the game and when I have my stuff together. I’ll be putting on a show on Saturday night.

“I learned a lot from my loss to Edwin De Los Santos. I learned a lot about the game and about myself, my team and my family. I just learned so much and I’ve matured a lot. It was a blessing in disguise.

“Chris Colbert is a good fighter. He’s slick and he’s fast. I’m well prepared for that. I’ve trained for his style and I’ll be ready.

“I’m promising fireworks on Saturday night. The whole card from top to bottom is a great card. It’s going to be a good night of boxing and I will be victorious. My hand will be raised, there’s no doubt about that.”

CODY CROWLEY

“Vegas is home for me in terms of where I live, and also in terms of where I deserve to be, which is at the top of the boxing game with the legends. I’m paving my way one fight at a time and I feel like I’m right at home.

“Abel is a veteran. Hats off to him. He’s been in a lot of exciting fights at the top level. But he hasn’t been in there with Cody Crowley yet. Anything you’ve seen, it’s going to be totally different. I’m a different animal, a different beast. I suffocate my opponents to the point where they can’t breathe. Unless you’re willing to throw 150 to 200 punches a round, you’re not ready for Cody Crowley.

“My dad took his own life last summer. He was battling some demons just like I think every single human being in this room does on a daily basis. The greatest thing I can do to honor him is to not let those demons attack me like they attacked him. That means waking up every day no matter how hard it is, moving forward, opening my mouth, sharing my heart and letting people know what’s going on in my head. This fight, I’m raising money for suicide awareness in my father’s name so other people who need help can have resources to reach out and come out on the other side.

“In a perfect world for Cody Crowley, this fight ends in a shutout with me winning every single round until I suffocate him and take him out. I’m going for a stoppage. I’m a 15-round fighter. I’m still waiting for those days to come back. I hope when I go out there and show my conditioning and the excitement that I give fans a reason to get off their chairs and stand on their feet on fight night.”

ABEL RAMOS

“I’m excited for this fight. I’m enjoying it and I’m thankful to all the fans for showing up today.

“Crowley is a tough opponent and we’re expecting an exciting fight and we are ready to go. Whatever he brings, we’ll be ready.

“It’s motivating to be on the same card [as my nephew Jesus]. We went through training camp together and we’re here now. It’s going to be an exciting night for the Ramos family.

“Be sure you tune in, because I’m coming out with the victory.”