‘YouTuber’ with 208-loss win roasted after Andre Ward clout chase

Andre Ward balked at an offer to come out of retirement to face a reality TV star with a shocking win record in boxing.

The former UK Love Islander, who WBN won’t give the pleasure of naming, told Ward he’d beat him despite his Hall of Fame career.

Ward told the clout-chaser to “Stop it” before a response said: “I wish I were joking.

“Seen a few of your fights, and I see many ways to beat you. But it will be best if you stay retired. I wouldn’t want to ruin your legacy.”

Andre Ward called out for clout

In an epic retaliation, Ward said: “Few things. Let me teach. You have fights on YouTube, too. [And you are] Too muscle-bound. You throw every punch hard.

“You fall over your feet when you shoot your right hand and will get countered. Your conditioning is bad. One of your opponents had 208 losses. Enjoy your day, young fella.”

A fan waded in on the comments and stated: “Stop using his name for clout, YouTuber.”

This statement will particularly irk the two-knockout boxer who can’t stand the notion of YouTubers in the sport.

In a previous article on WBN, he blasted: “Look at what those YouTubers made. [Those YouTubers] aren’t proper fighters. Proper pretenders, more like.

“I’d love to put them in their place. Can. Not. Box.”

Roasted

Being labeled a YouTuber due to a less-than-impressive record is a kick in the teeth for anyone. But as Ward pointed out, beating journeymen with 208 losses on their records is not cutting it in your ninth fight of a thirteen-bout record.

Two wins over any also-ran with 124 defeats only adds further weight to what the fan pointed out. Add to that another two years of activity.

Comments like those aimed at Ward get social media boxers or YouTubers a bad reputation. The roasting that came with the interaction with Andre Ward will be tough to recover from.

“Andre Ward is one of the all-time greats. You couldn’t lace his gloves,” said one.

Another added: “He’s not going to fall for your random attempt at a cash grab. Bizarre.”

A third stated: “This is unbelievably embarrassing and cringeworthy. But to be expected from YouTubers and Love Islanders looking for attention.”

Ward retired from boxing at 33 with a perfect 32-0. He claimed his ultimate goal of becoming Pound for Pound number one before sailing off into the sunset.

The only way to finish a legendary career that wouldn’t be worth tainting for a clout-chasing social media part-timer.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

