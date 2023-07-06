Andre Ward leaves ESPN shortly after Showtime movie is released

Former Pound for Pound king Andre Ward has left ESPN after his contract ended just a short time after a movie about his career got released by rivals Showtime.

Ward, who worked on the network for six years as a respected analyst following his shock retirement in 2017, is now tipped to join Showtime permanently.

Revealing his current situation, Ward stated he’s a free agent after his deal wasn’t renewed.

Andre Ward leaves ESPN

“Tonight’s show was the last fight under my ESPN contract,” he said: “It’s been a great ride.

“I will miss the whole ESPN crew I’ve worked with for the last six years.

“I’m excited about my future and the chance to work on new projects and endeavors. Great things are ahead.”

Whether his film agreement with Showtime to broadcast ‘The Book of Ward’ had anything to do with it is anyone’s guess at this point. It won’t be something Ward, ESPN, or Showtime discuss publicly.

Ironically, the movie is being broadcast on Showtime today.

The synopsis reads: “Andre Ward’s journey from the streets of Oakland to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Facing an all-too-familiar series of obstacles, including substance abuse, the loss of a parent, drug dealing, and teen pregnancy, how Ward faced that adversity is what separates him from the rest.

“Fight after fight, he defied the odds and silenced his critics. And then, guided by faith and devotion, he walked away. He chose his father and husband role over his boxing career.”

Ward becomes the latest in a spate of departures by ESPN, who are shaking things up by replacing many staff.

ESPN cull of staff

One of those to benefit is ex-WWE commentator and wrestler Pat McAfee. The NFL superstar hopes a future cull can be avoided.

McAfee stated: “We’re very pumped to be joining ESPN. Our goal is that ‘Mass exits’ are never a thing again.

“We hope to help that. Obviously, that’s a lofty goal, but that’s how I truly look at life.

“I wish we could’ve worked alongside many released folks today. Some absolute legends we all respect in the sports media world were today trending for losing jobs.

‘That sucks, no matter how you slice it. We’re going to continue to control the things we can control. Try to do daily sports coverage in an entertaining and informative fashion.

“Be thankful for all of the opportunities that have been earned thru a lot of hard work and commitment from the group of dudes I get to call co-workers.”

