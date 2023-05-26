Trainer cover-up led to one-handed Andre Ward beating Carl Froch

Former Pound for Pound King Andre Ward has admitted he fought and defeated nemesis Carl Froch with a shattered hand in their world title fight.

The ‘S.O.G’ – who retired after reaching the pinnacle of the sport at 33, made the shocking statement during filming for a new Showtime documentary.

In the latest clip released for “S.O.G.: The Book of Ward,” the Hall of Famer reveals that his trainer and godfather Virgil Hunter concealed the results of an X-ray.

Andre Ward beat Carl Froch with one hand

Just ten days remained until Ward was due to face Froch in the coveted Super Six World Boxing Classic Final. However, Ward had shattered his left hand and needed rest and recovery.

Showing his desire to be the best no matter what, Ward’s trainer decided he could defeat Froch with one hand.

The contentious matchup with his fellow super middleweight champion was never in danger. Ward would never have pulled out of the final against the swaggering, trash-talking Froch as Hunter never told him the truth.

Hunter told Ward that he had sustained a sprain in sparring and could easily carry on with the bout against the Nottingham man.

Ward, who held the WBA title, would go on to unify the 168-pound division in a decisive win that looks even gutsier with the benefit of the evidence [WATCH HERE].

It’s one of many revelations brought to light in S.O.G.: The Book of Ward. The documentary premieres Friday, June 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. It also hits SHOWTIME streaming and on demand platforms that same day.

The clip is also noteworthy for the entertaining pre-fight confrontations between Ward and Froch in the buildup to their 2011 fight on SHOWTIME. Viewing from the press conference to a face-off with Jim Gray moderating is a must-watch as they sit across from one another.

Ward recalls his rivalry with Froch, which has since spilled into social media.

“Now Carl Froch is probably the most annoying fighter I’ve ever fought. But he’s also the most competitive. And it takes one to know one,” admitted the American hero.

S.O.G.: The Book of Ward

The film was produced by the athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED. LeBron James and Maverick Carter founded it.

S.O.G.: The Book of Ward personally reveals Ward’s journey from a turbulent childhood in Oakland, California.

The journey takes viewers through the pressures of world championship expectations to his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Ward finished his career as a five-time, undefeated world champion, and Olympic gold medalist.

Furthermore, Andre Ward sometimes looked unbeatable throughout his tenure in the sport. Carl Froch could not get anywhere near him, even though Ward had only one good hand.

