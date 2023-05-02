Nigel Benn rated above Andre Ward on all-time 168 list, no Canelo

British star Nigel Benn is rated above US super-champion Andre Ward on the all-time WBC super middleweight list. Meanwhile, undisputed ruler Canelo Alvarez is yet to feature.
Benn, who lost five times during his career, four by stoppage, is the third-best WBC titleholder ever, according to the organization themselves. Ward is fourth, and Canelo has no place despite becoming the first-ever boxer to gather all four straps.
That will certainly alter in the years to come. Sugar Ray Leonard tops the list of great fighters.
ALL-TIME WBC TOP 10 SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS
1. Ray Leonard (US)
2. Joe Calzaghe (GB)
3. Nigel Benn (GB)
4. Andre Ward (US)
5. Markus Beyer (Germany)
6. Carl Froch (GB)
7. Mikkel Kessler (Denmark)
8. Robin Reid (GB)
9. Danny Green (Australia)
10. Eric Lucas (Canada)
EVERY WBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION
1. Ray Leonard (US) 1988 – 1990
2. Mauro Galvano (Italy) 1990 – 1992
3. Nigel Benn (GB) 1992 – 1996
4. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) 1996
5. Vincenzo Nardiello (Ita) 1996
6. Robin Reid (GB) 1996 – 1997
7. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) * 1997 – 1998
8. Richie Woodhall (GB) 1998 – 1999
9. Markus Beyer (Germany) 1999 – 2000
10. Glenn Catley (GB) 2000
11. Dingaan Thobela (S. Afr) 2000
12. Dave Hilton (Can) 2000
13. Eric Lucas (Can) 2001 – 2003
14. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2003 – 2004
15. Danny Green (Australia) Interim 2003 – 2005
16. Cristian Sanavia (Italy) 2004
17. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2004 – 2006
18. Mikkel Kessler (Den) 2006 – 2007
19. Joe Calzaghe (GB) 2007
20. Carl Froch (GB) 2008 – 2010
21. Mikkel Kessler (Den) * (Emeritus) 2010
22. Carl Froch (GB) * 2010 – 2011
23. Andre Ward (US) 2011 – 2012
24. Sakio Bika (Cameroon) 2013
25. Anthony Dirrell (US) 2014 – 2015
26. Badou Jack (Sweden-US) 2015 – 2017
27. David Benavidez (US) 2017 – 2018
28. Anthony Dirrell (US) * 2019
29. David Benavidez (US)* 2019 – 2020
30. Canelo Alvarez (Mexico) 2020 –
* Regained
INFORMATION for SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT
Twenty-five world champions have been recognized by the WBC, five of whom have regained the title: Thulane Malinga (S. Africa), Markus Beyer two times (Germany), Carl Froch (GB), Anthony Dirrell (US), David Benavidez (US).
Seventy-four super middleweight world championships bouts have been sanctioned in WBC history.
MEMORABLE WBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS
Sep. 17, 2022 Canelo Alvarez W12 Gennady Golovkin – Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov. 6, 2021 Canelo Alvarez TKO11 Caleb Plant – Las Vegas, Nevada
May 8, 2021, Canelo Alvarez TKO8 Billy Joe Saunders – Arlington, Texas
Dec. 19, 2020 Canelo Alvarez W12 Callum Smith – San Antonio, Texas
Jan. 14, 2017, Badou Jack D12 James DeGale – Brooklyn, New York
Sep. 9, 2015, Badou Jack W12 George Groves – Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 8, 2012, Andre Ward TKO10 Chad Dawson – Oakland, California
Dec. 17, 2011, Andre Ward W12 Carl Froch – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Nov. 3, 2007 Joe Calzaghe w12 Mikkel Kessler – Cardiff, Wales
Mar. 27, 198 Richie Woodhall W12 Thulani Malinga – Telford, England
May 3, 1997, Robin Reid W12 Henry Wharton – Manchester, England
Mar. 2, 1996, Thulani Malinga W12 Nigel Benn – Newcastle, England
Oct. 3, 1992 Nigel Benn TKO4 Mauro Galvano – Marino, Italy
Dec. 7, 1989, Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Roberto Duran – Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov. 7, 1988, Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Donny Lalonde – Las Vegas, Nevada