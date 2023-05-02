Nigel Benn rated above Andre Ward on all-time 168 list, no Canelo

British star Nigel Benn is rated above US super-champion Andre Ward on the all-time WBC super middleweight list. Meanwhile, undisputed ruler Canelo Alvarez is yet to feature.

Benn, who lost five times during his career, four by stoppage, is the third-best WBC titleholder ever, according to the organization themselves. Ward is fourth, and Canelo has no place despite becoming the first-ever boxer to gather all four straps.

That will certainly alter in the years to come. Sugar Ray Leonard tops the list of great fighters.

ALL-TIME WBC TOP 10 SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Ray Leonard (US)

2. Joe Calzaghe (GB)

3. Nigel Benn (GB)

4. Andre Ward (US)

5. Markus Beyer (Germany)

6. Carl Froch (GB)

7. Mikkel Kessler (Denmark)

8. Robin Reid (GB)

9. Danny Green (Australia)

10. Eric Lucas (Canada)

EVERY WBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION

1. Ray Leonard (US) 1988 – 1990

2. Mauro Galvano (Italy) 1990 – 1992

3. Nigel Benn (GB) 1992 – 1996

4. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) 1996

5. Vincenzo Nardiello (Ita) 1996

6. Robin Reid (GB) 1996 – 1997

7. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) * 1997 – 1998

8. Richie Woodhall (GB) 1998 – 1999

9. Markus Beyer (Germany) 1999 – 2000

10. Glenn Catley (GB) 2000

11. Dingaan Thobela (S. Afr) 2000

12. Dave Hilton (Can) 2000

13. Eric Lucas (Can) 2001 – 2003

14. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2003 – 2004

15. Danny Green (Australia) Interim 2003 – 2005

16. Cristian Sanavia (Italy) 2004

17. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2004 – 2006

18. Mikkel Kessler (Den) 2006 – 2007

19. Joe Calzaghe (GB) 2007

20. Carl Froch (GB) 2008 – 2010

21. Mikkel Kessler (Den) * (Emeritus) 2010

22. Carl Froch (GB) * 2010 – 2011

23. Andre Ward (US) 2011 – 2012

24. Sakio Bika (Cameroon) 2013

25. Anthony Dirrell (US) 2014 – 2015

26. Badou Jack (Sweden-US) 2015 – 2017

27. David Benavidez (US) 2017 – 2018

28. Anthony Dirrell (US) * 2019

29. David Benavidez (US)* 2019 – 2020

30. Canelo Alvarez (Mexico) 2020 –

* Regained

INFORMATION for SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

Twenty-five world champions have been recognized by the WBC, five of whom have regained the title: Thulane Malinga (S. Africa), Markus Beyer two times (Germany), Carl Froch (GB), Anthony Dirrell (US), David Benavidez (US).

Seventy-four super middleweight world championships bouts have been sanctioned in WBC history.

MEMORABLE WBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS

Sep. 17, 2022 Canelo Alvarez W12 Gennady Golovkin – Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov. 6, 2021 Canelo Alvarez TKO11 Caleb Plant – Las Vegas, Nevada

May 8, 2021, Canelo Alvarez TKO8 Billy Joe Saunders – Arlington, Texas

Dec. 19, 2020 Canelo Alvarez W12 Callum Smith – San Antonio, Texas

Jan. 14, 2017, Badou Jack D12 James DeGale – Brooklyn, New York

Sep. 9, 2015, Badou Jack W12 George Groves – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 8, 2012, Andre Ward TKO10 Chad Dawson – Oakland, California

Dec. 17, 2011, Andre Ward W12 Carl Froch – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Nov. 3, 2007 Joe Calzaghe w12 Mikkel Kessler – Cardiff, Wales

Mar. 27, 198 Richie Woodhall W12 Thulani Malinga – Telford, England

May 3, 1997, Robin Reid W12 Henry Wharton – Manchester, England

Mar. 2, 1996, Thulani Malinga W12 Nigel Benn – Newcastle, England

Oct. 3, 1992 Nigel Benn TKO4 Mauro Galvano – Marino, Italy

Dec. 7, 1989, Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Roberto Duran – Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov. 7, 1988, Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Donny Lalonde – Las Vegas, Nevada

