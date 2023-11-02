Don King reacts to fighter absence: ‘More rumors than Al Capone’

Promoter Don King addressed the media this week as another world-rated fighter failed to turn up due to a visa issue.

King spoke about his forthcoming show, celebrating his 92nd year on earth. King, who has seemingly been around the sport forever, is hosting a big event on Saturday night.

However, one-half of his standout world cruiserweight title bout didn’t arrive. To this, King responded: “More rumors than Al Capone.”

Ilunga Makabu is expected to arrive Thursday before the “Only in America 92 Celebration” card.

Ilunga Makabu fails to show

Makabu competes for the vacant WBC Cruiserweight title against Noel Mikaelian. Makabu, who lost his title to Badou Jack, is hoping to regain his belt after it became vacant.

Despite King playing down Makabu not being there, his opponent did seem a little worried.

“I don’t care that he is not here (today). If he is not in the ring on Saturday, I will be very disappointed,” said Mikaelian.

“I wanted to fight Makabu for a long time. He’s a great southpaw, but my fight IQ allows me to adapt to anyone in the ring.”

“I am ready to fight for the most prestigious title this Saturday. Thank you, Don, for putting together another great show. The best promoter in the world. Only in America!”

King added: “I’m very thankful to be here because we are taking boxing back to the people. It will be a November and December to remember. We are kicking it off with this great card we have this Saturday.

“The best man wins, and everyone fighting must be fighting for themselves. That is what we are dealing with here on this celebration of a night. The best of the best.

Don King’s birthday celebration card

The other tri-feature bout will spotlight two heavyweight champions putting their respective belts on the line.

The NABA Gold Heavyweight Champion Jonathan Guidry (19-1-2, 11 KOs) of Dulac, LA, will tangle with the undefeated FECARBOX Heavyweight Champion Jesus Escalera (19-0, 19 KOs) of Riverview, FL, via Puerto Rico.

The WBA Continental North America Heavyweight Championship will feature the former WBA champion Trevor Bryan (22-1, 15 KOs) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, via New York, taking on challenger Cassius Chaney (22-1, 15 KOs) of New London, CT.

Tickets, priced from $50, are on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com for the Nov. 4th and the Dec. 2nd cards. Ringside tables are $3000. Next-level tables are $2500, ringside seats are $750, and side seats are $200 and $100. General Admission tickets at $50. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the action will begin at 7 p.m.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.