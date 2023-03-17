Gervonta Davis hilariously trolls Adrien Broner’s Don King signing

Gervonta Davis hilariously trolled Adrien Broner and Don King after the pair announced their recent promotional partnership.

Broner found a new home after leaving Black Prime without fighting under the banner by joining promoter Don King.

“The Problem” had seen almost a year of training go up in smoke as four return fights fell apart.

It seems Broner is happy to sign with Don King Productions as an image shared with World Boxing News made its way to the internet.

Gervonta Davis trolls Adrien Broner

King had a pile of money in one hundred dollar bills on the table as a smiling Broner sat behind him. However, Davis saw the post as an opportunity to poke fun at the new development.

Davis, who faces Ryan Garcia on April 22 in Las Vegas, comically stated: “You look the same age!”

The joke may not sit well with Broner, who is 33 despite seemingly being around for eternity. Similarly, King’s career has outlasted many other rivals.

But the ex-Mike Tyson promoter is 91 and has a good 48 years on his new charge. Both DKP and King himself hailed the signing.

“This momentous signing by the great hall of famer, “my magic lies in my people ties,” boxing promoter Don King, with “superstar, exciting bad boy of boxing, Adrien Broner, marks the first time the two have teamed up together.

“Fantastic boxing excitement is already permeating the boxing atmosphere,” hailed King.

“This phenomenal team-up of superstar “exciting” bad boy of boxing Adrien Broner and the world’s most excellent boxing promoter will give the people what they want – the best boxing.

“The best boxing excitement, capturing the imagination, the heart, and the mind. We intend to stimulate boxing imagination’s begging the all-important question – when is the next event?

Broner has a new promoter

“Adrien is ready and excited to show his championship skills again for the delight of the great boxing fans.

“As his proud promoter drops the gauntlet to all the other promoters and challenges them to bring forth their best fighters to [meet] fight superstar bad boy of boxing Adrien Broner.

“Bob Arum, Frank Warren, Al Haymon, Eddie Hearn, and any other promoter with a hot commodity champion, we welcome them all!”

Broner added: “I have a fantastic camp with Kevin Cunningham. I can hardly wait to get back into the ring again.

“Winning a world title and constantly defending or unifying the titles is what I aim to do.”

