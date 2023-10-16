Adrien Broner return pushed back, moved to Dec 2

Adrien Broner has pushed back his return a month as the former multi-weight world champion continues his comeback with Don King.

Promoter King has been forced to split his mammoth show into two as he suddenly found himself with many action-packed fights. King will stage two boxing extravaganzas, one on Saturday, November 4, and one on Saturday, December 2, at the Casino Miami Jai Alai.

King is going to celebrate his recent 92nd birthday. However, he will now do it over two exciting, title-laden boxing cards.

“It’s going to be a November and December to remember,” said King.

Adrien Broner next fight pushed back

“The Problem” Broner, a four-time World Champion in four weight divisions, continues his return to the top of the welterweight division. He meets another Cincinnati, OH fighter in Howard [18-2-1, 8 KOs].

Broner [35-4-1, 24 KOs] successfully returned to the ring on June 9. He won a unanimous decision over William “Hutch” Hutchinson.

It was Broner’s first fight in nearly 26 months. He is on a mission to secure the 140-pound world title.

Broner will dedicate this fight to his late trainer and mentor, Mike Stafford, who passed away at 67 in September. A ten-bell salute will be held before the co-main event featuring Ian Green.

Super sensation fan favorite and WBA Continental America’s middleweight champion, Ian Green (17-2, 11 KOs) from Haledon, NJ, features on Dec. 2nd.

It’s a spectacular night of boxing as he defends his title against an opponent to be named.

King will spotlight the WBC Cruiserweight Championship featuring the top two contenders, Noel Mikaelian and Ilunga Makabu, on November 4.

Then, the two Cincinnati kids, Adrien Broner and Chris Howard will battle it out in a welterweight bout one month later.

Only in America 92 celebrations

“I want to thank owner Phil Ruffin and general manager Daniel Licciardi for their support in allowing us to have two super nights of boxing at their Casino Miami Jai Alai,” added King.

“The Only in America 92 Celebration” extravaganza will be like no other. It will encompass two exciting nights of championship boxing.”

The Nov. 4th card will have three co-feature title fights headlined by the 12-round WBC Cruiserweight vacant title battle. Number one ranked fighter Mikaelian (26-2, 11 KOs) of Miami, FL, via Armenia takes on the number two ranked fighter and former champion Makabu (29-3, 25 KOs).

Makabu, who lost his title to Badou Jack as he was stopped in the 12th round, hopes to regain his belt after Badou Jack relinquishes the title.

The other tri-feature bout will spotlight two heavyweight champions putting their belts on the line.

The NABA Gold Heavyweight Champion Jonathan Guidry (19-1-2, 11 KOs) of Dulac, LA, returns. He will tangle with the undefeated FECARBOX Heavyweight Champion Jesus Escalera (19-0, 19 KOs) of Riverview, FL, via Puerto Rico.

The WBA Continental North America Heavyweight Championship will feature the former WBA champion Trevor Bryan (22-1, 15 KOs) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, via New York. He takes on challenger Cassius Chaney (22-1, 15 KOs) of New London, CT.

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at www.playcasinomiami.com.

