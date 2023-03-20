Don King, World Boxing Association heavyweight lawsuit dismissed

A lawsuit aimed at Don King and the WBA in a failed fight involving heavyweight Mahmoud Charr has been dismissed out of hand.

Charr was attempting to seek damages for a failed fight with Trevor Bryan hosted by King for a version of the WBA title.

Having been denied a visa to travel for a clash with Bryan in 2021, Charr, the ‘regular’ champion, was subsequently stripped of his title.

Bryan went on to face Jonathan Guidry in the headliner, winning the belt formerly owned by Charr. Five months later, Bryan lost it to Daniel Dubois via knockout.

In his bid to challenge to fight, not going ahead, which he had agreed to do, Charr launched his legal bid.

World Boxing Association heavyweight case dismissed

The WBA has now released a statement to World Boxing News.

They said: “The Southern District Court of Florida dismissed charges alleging that the World Boxing Association (WBA) was involved in a lawsuit filed by former world champion Manuel Charr against Don King Promotions.

“The court dismissed Charr’s legal team’s accusations against the organization. This was based, among other things, on the WBA’s internal rules and the failure to use its mechanisms to make a proper claim in case of feeling affected.

“The Southern District Court’s lengthy document explains that the plaintiff could have followed the regular procedures of the WBA’s internal rules. But by not doing so, Charr’s team dismissed three charges against the organization.

“The WBA will continue to work with its legal team. The aim is to demonstrate the transparency and values of the organization consistently.

“It will always have its internal rules and mechanisms at the disposal of boxers. To anyone involved in the sport to solve problems.

“Also, to impart justice as a sanctioning body with more than 100 years of existence and an unblemished history.”

Mahmoud Charr’s legal bid

Charr followed Fres Oquendo in launching legal action against the WBA over its handling of the secondary championship. The strap, launched when David Haye lost to Wladimir Klitschko, has been a poison chalice ever since.

Dubois still holds the black belt today. However, the WBA has promised to eradicate the title immediately. That will happen once Dubois has had his shot at Oleksandr Usyk.

If Usyk cannot agree on a fight with Tyson Fury soon, the WBA has already confirmed the Briton will be next.

“Usyk v. Fury update: The WBA deadline to receive signed bout contracts is April 1st. Otherwise, the Dobouis mandatory negotiations will be ordered,” said President Gilberto Mendoza.

