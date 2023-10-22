Deontay Wilder ordered to show proof of $25 million purse demand

Deontay Wilder has been called on to show proof of an extensive offer to Andy Ruiz Jr. for a heavyweight battle over the WBC number one spot.

“The Bronze Bomber” accused Ruiz of pricing himself out of year-long attempts to get the pair inside the ropes. A figure of $25 million was released into the media as the number Ruiz allegedly ordered Wilder to pay for his services.

Ruiz disputes this. He told Fight Hub TV that he never gave that kind of demand, even if his father, Andy Ruiz Sr., handles the negotiations.

Andy Ruiz Jr. denies $25 million Deontay Wilder fight demand

“He’s over here trying to blame my dad. Dads are going to try and look out for their kids,” said Ruiz. “Tell him to show me proof that I wanted $25 million because that’s a lie.

“There was nothing offered [Deontay Wilder]. “They just told me if I would want to fight him, I said, ‘Yeah, make an offer. Send me a contract.’ It didn’t happen.”

Time is fast running out for Wilder and Ruiz to agree terms. Wilder is currently filming Peacock’s Reality show “The Traitors” as Ruiz awaits further contact.

Wilder has also stated more than once that he will retire at 40. He turned 38 today, so the writing is already on the wall for Ruiz.

“He’s older than me. I still have many years in my career, but like I said, I’m trying to fight Wilder,” stated Ruiz before touching on past talks between Wilder and former foe Anthony Joshua.

“Joshua is not going to fight Wilder. He’s scared. I feel Wilder will beat Joshua, but I want to fight Wilder,” he added. “I’m ready to get back in the ring.

“That’s why I’m here [at the significant fight events] to talk to Tom Brown and to talk to Al Haymon. We’re ready for the big fights.

“I’m probably going to have a tune-up fight and then probably fight Wilder, but we’re waiting. He doesn’t want to fight.

“He never even gave me an offer. how am I going to say, ‘Hey, I want $25 million?’ It’s all BS,” concluded the ex-unified heavyweight champ.

Will Wilder vs Ruiz be a WBC final eliminator?

World Boxing Council chiefs dropped Ruiz from second to fifth in the rankings following the collapse of a Wilder fight. This situation arose due to Wilder then switching his attention to Joshua.

However, the AJ talks are now stalled. This gives the WBC a massive headache at the WBC Convention next month. The organization has already stated they will clear up the heavyweight mandatory during the WBC ratings meeting in Uzbekistan.

Wilder and Ruiz will have to prove they are in serious negotiations for the WBC to reverse their decision to remove the WBC eliminator status from the fight.

There’s still some work for both sides to convince President Mauricio Sulaiman.

