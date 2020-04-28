‘Facts are facts, fat boy!’ – Dillian Whyte reveals $4m Andy Ruiz Jr. offer

World Boxing News

DAZN

On the back of an ongoing dispute over an offer made between Dillian Whyte and former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr., the proof has now apparently been aired.

Whyte took to social media recently to put out what the Briton says is definitive evidence that the money was there for Ruiz to accept.

Despite the initial claim being $5 million, Whyte’s new post only shows $4 million but could have been made up on Pay-Per-View revenue.

The pair were due to meet in London, if Ruiz accepted the terms, although the deal fell flat.

Ruiz is looking to go back working for Al Haymon, as before his fight-double with Anthony Joshua. Whilst Whyte was trying to secure a big name for his continued run on UK PPV.

In the end, Whyte was forced to take the faded Alexander Povetkin in what has since been bemoaned by some home fans.

It’s hoped Whyte vs Povetkin can happen in the summer, once the coronavirus measures are relaxed.

For Ruiz, an opponent is in the pipeline and believed to be Luis Ortiz, potentially after an interim warm-up fight.

Whatever is on the horizon for both, the bad blood is certainly not going away anytime soon.

Fat boy @Andy_destroyer1 stop talking shit facts are facts stop come on #ALLBELLYANDNOHEART pic.twitter.com/g6YoMdeZtE — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) April 26, 2020

DILLIAN WHYTE vs ANDY RUIZ JR. NEWS