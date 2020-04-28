‘Facts are facts, fat boy!’ – Dillian Whyte reveals $4m Andy Ruiz Jr. offer

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte has taken a bashing from Joseph Parker, his manager, and former world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. this weekend. ‘The Bodysnatcher’ was targetted by both, who in contrasting ways decided to give Whyte a dressing down. Firstly, in response to Whyte going public with his thoughts on the pair staging a rematch, […]
Dillian Whyte didn’t take long to respond to Andy Ruiz Jr. after talks between the pair for a spring battle collapsed completely late last week. Ruiz Jr. has stated his intentions to move on from Whyte after claiming the Briton didn’t really want to fight him despite an offer being made. The former unified heavyweight […]
Former unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. is set to reveal his comeback opponent imminently due to revealing Dillian Whyte turned down the chance to face him. ‘The Destroyer’ was linked to a battle with Whyte after promoter Eddie Hearn and the WBC interim title-holder confirmed interest. But weeks after the initial reports, Ruiz has […]
Dillian Whyte, certainly the heavyweight division’s most active fighter to not have challenged for world honors, has upped the ante on Andy Ruiz Jr. The Briton continues in his pursuit due to making a big fight. Whyte, known as ‘The Bodysnatcher’ posted on social media. He called out Mexico’s first world heavyweight champion and revealed an offer […]
World Boxing Council chiefs have stated they expect Dillian Whyte to defend his WBC interim heavyweight title against Andy Ruiz Jr. Firstly, based on media quotes by promoter Eddie Hearn, the WBC says Whyte vs Ruiz is ‘likely’ to be next. Furthermore, Ruiz is fresh off losing his clutch of title belts to old foe Anthony Joshua […]