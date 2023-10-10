Deontay Wilder astonishingly used, abused, and left on the shelf

Deontay Wilder finds himself no closer to a heavyweight return despite being linked to a fight with several rivals in the year since his last bout.

“The Bronze Bomber” has continually been named in the press by two opponents, only to be left on the shelf without an event.

Andy Ruiz Jr. and his former foe Anthony Joshua have been linked with facing Wilder in mammoth collisions. However, despite being named by representatives on both sides many times, nothing has ever come to fruition.

Wilder is no longer in the frame for huge fights, leaving the American with no choice but to sign up for a reality TV show on Peacock.

The former WBC ruler will now appear on “The Traitors” as Joshua’s handler, Eddie Hearn, continues to promise a potential clash.

WBN understands the pair is no closer than they were months ago to getting anything signed. This is despite Hearn using Wilder’s name consistently to state that a deal is done repeatedly.

Deontay Wilder abused

On the other hand, Ruiz has been vocally abusive to Wilder on social media. His father, Andy Ruiz Sr, has also blamed Wilder for the collapse of a WBC final eliminator.

The fact Wilder is still without any stipulation by the WBC after being number one for several years is an astonishing turn of events.

World Boxing President Mauricio Sulaiman has promised to confirm the next phase of the heavyweight title status at next month’s WBC Convention. Current champion Tyson Fury first must dispatch MMA star Francis Ngannou.

Should he come through unscathed, as expected, Fury should have a mandatory offering ordered by the WBC in a matter of weeks.

WBC eliminator

Wilder will be the first name on the order. However, if he takes an interim battle with Filip Hrgovic, Joshua won’t be named. AJ will be removed from the rankings if he fights under another title jurisdiction.

The IBF wants Hrgovic to fight the winner of Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk. However, that fight isn’t even entirely over the line yet. Therefore, the IBF could order Joshua vs Hrgovic for the interim title, leaving Wilder in the cold again.

There’s a possibility Ruiz could come back into play once Wilder finishes his obligation to Peacock. But for now, everything is firmly in the mystery box.

Arslanbek Makhmudov and Frank Sanchez are nove placed about Ruiz in the ratings. This could see the first one to accept a Wilder fight getting the chance to compete in the eliminator.

By the time Wilder does get back in the ring, he’ll be well into his 38th year. The big-punching KO artist would be less than two years from a promised retirement at 40.

