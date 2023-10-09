Terence Crawford digs up old dirt to make Canelo pursuit creepier

Terence Crawford dug up some old dirt on Canelo Alvarez in a bid to goad the super middleweight ruler into fighting him at middleweight.

The Omaha man has asked why Canelo is open to fighting Errol Spence Jr. at 160 pounds but says he can’t make the weight when prompted for talks.

After overhauling the Mexican superstar, Crawford offered Canelo the chance to face off in an explosive Pound for Pound Pay Per View.

“Bud” leapfrogged Dmitry Bivol, Canelo, Oleksandr Usyk, and Naoya Inoue to top the WBN rankings after stopping Spence this year.

Terence Crawford vs Canelo

The two-weight undisputed king hopes to land a massive fight with Canelo. However, Crawford questioned old comments made by Alvarez that he would battle Spence.

Sourcing the FightHub TV video after Canelo defeated Jermell Charlo, Crawford seems to be weirdly pursuing Canelo despite an impending rematch with Spence.

“Lol, what are your thoughts on Canelo saying he can make a fight with Spence at 160? For me, he says I can’t make the weight. Wouldn’t make a difference, just a thought,” said Crawford.

As Crawford mentioned, it won’t make a difference anyway. Spence has triggered the return clause in their contract. “The Truth” wants another payday after the pair smashed out a successful PPV.

The Canelo clash, if it ever gets off the ground, is far in the background – even more so because Canelo is aligned with Premier Boxing Champions and Al Haymon.

Who will Canelo fight next?

For his mega-money three-fight deal with PBC, Canelo will only give those signed to Haymon’s stable the opportunity to make big bucks.

Charlo was the first. His brother Jermall could be number two before Canelo then considers countryman and rival David Benavidez.

After dominating Charlo, Crawford congratulated Canelo and revealed he lost interest in facing the super welterweight star after his performance.

“Congratulations, Canelo,” stated Crawford. “You made the so-called lion look like a baby cub. I’m over Charlo. He’s no longer on my hit list.

“He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance.”

Canelo could fight Jermall Charlo on Cinco de Mayo weekend in May 2024 if the latter is mentally suitable this time around. Jermall pulled out on the eve of the official announcement, having agreed to face Canelo in September.

Brother Jermell stepped in and lost. However, the defeat still gives Jermall a solid PBC angle to sell a Pay Per View, with one Charlo aiming to avenge his sibling.

If Jermall isn’t ready by then, Canelo should consider Benavidez. As everyone knows, the Mexican celebration weekend would be the perfect time to get that fight on in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Crawford should be in the ring with Spence again by 2024’s first quarter.

