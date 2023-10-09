Manny Pacquiao in battle for ‘big stretch’ Olympic shot due to age

Manny Pacquiao could struggle to qualify for the Olympics in Paris next year due to the eight-weight world champion’s age.

After the boxing legend confirmed his interest, the Philippine Olympic Committee outlined their potential route to get Pacquiao a spot on the team for Paris 2024.

Philippine Olympic Committee President Bambol Tolentino addressed the media to explain how they plan to get the “Pac-Man” to the Games.

Tolentino has emailed the IOC stating they want Pacquiao to be granted an Olympic place via the universality blueprint.

The decision comes as Pacquiao’s age comes into play with a cut-off for those spots going to boxers aged 19 to 40. Pacquiao is 44 and, therefore, faces an uphill struggle.

Due to the nature of the request, Tolentino revealed the Philippines Committee would basically be appealing to the IOC’s good nature to have Pacquiao accepted.

Will Manny Pacquiao fight at the 2024 Olympics?

“The answer could be given in April. It is a long, long process. That will even go through the executive board,” Tolentino told reporters, including Philstar.

At present, the IOC offers nine university places. Five go to women and four male spots. Pacquiao hopes to be one of the four and launch an astonishing bid for gold.

However, it’s not straightforward to have a veteran fighter with such an extensive professional record attempting to be included.

The whole scenario is fairly new, with professionals being granted access to compete at the Olympic Games controversially since 2016.

With World Boxing looking to oust IBA as the main body overseeing Olympic qualification, this situation could be scrapped for 2028. This leaves Pacquiao with one shot at gold in 2024.

Marcus Manalo, the General Secretary of the Philippines Association of Boxing Alliances, keeps his fingers crossed. He’s optimistic that Pacquiao’s profile overshadows any stipulations or rules.

A big stretch for a boxing legend

“I do not know if that’s the same with swimming and athletics. In boxing, it is explicitly stated that the purpose of universality places is for those countries that have a hard time or don’t typically qualify through the qualifying tournaments,” Manalo stated.

“But obviously, who doesn’t want Manny Pacquiao in their Olympic lineup? Obviously, he’s an absolute legend. But there are rules in place that we have to consider also.”

Manalo then touched on the age limit conundrum.

“In the recent past, it has always been 19 to 40. Pacquiao is 44. So, it is a big stretch. But maybe we can challenge the age limit because we can assume that the purpose is to protect the boxers and their welfare.

“But I don’t know because if you’re IOC, if you’re going to make changes, you implement those changes in the next Olympic cycle.

“It’s all up in the air. But we’re hopeful about the appeal for a universality place because it would be extremely beneficial for us if it gets approved.

“We’re hopeful, but again, we must manage expectations,” he added.

